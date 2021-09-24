Who ambushed the deal in GTA Vice City?

One of the biggest storylines in GTA Vice City is who ambushed the deal from the introduction.

Tommy Vercetti just got out of prison in Liberty City. He was sent to Vice City by Sonny Forelli. Tommy was supposed to oversee a deal at the docks. Everything was going smoothly until a few hitmen showed up. Fortunately, Tommy makes it out alive, but his men perish in the process.

It's very clear that someone ambushed the deal. GTA Vice City revolves around the constant theme of betrayal. It's up to the players to get their money back and make a name for themselves. Whoever ambushed the deal wasn't going to make it easy.

GTA Vice City: Who ambushed the deal in the introduction?

One of the big questions for GTA Vice City is who really ambushed the deal. There are two main suspects. The first one is fairly obvious. Ricardo Diaz is largely suspected by nearly everyone in the game. Interestingly, some players also believe Sonny Forelli was responsible.

Arguments for Ricardo Diaz

Throughout the game, both Juan Cortez and Lance Vance cast their suspicions on Diaz. The former already knew about a particular mole in his operation. Meanwhile, the latter fully blames Diaz for the death of his brother. Victor Vance was at the deal when he was shot.

At some point, Cortez orders Tommy to eliminate Gonzales. It's widely suspected that he fed information to Diaz. This was used to ambush the deal. Thanks to Gonzales, Diaz knew everything he needed to know. Suffice to say, this gave him an opening.

Diaz is a power-hungry criminal, he repeatedly shows that the best solution to his problems is through violence. If he ambushed the deal, he could take the drugs and the money for himself. What he didn't count on was GTA Vice City players. They would eventually pay him back at full interest.

Arguments for Sonny Forelli

Some players think that Sonny had setup a death trap for Tommy and that he wanted to eliminate what he believed to be a liability. Sonny also wanted to keep both the drugs and money. Of course, this is purely speculation.

First and foremost, Sonny is widely regarded as having setup the Harwood Butcher incident. Tommy was sent to take out a single person. Instead, there were 11 waiting for him.

Tommy barely survives the encounter, but is sent to prison for 15 years. Sonny outright states those years were his to spend.

This is relevant several years later. After the deal is ambushed, Sonny gives Tommy a call. GTA Vice City players should take a look at his table. There is a large pile of cash and drug products. Keep in mind that Sonny did not have any products in his previous appearance.

Who really ambushed the deal in GTA Vice City?

Most GTA Vice City players hold Diaz responsible. Tommy, Lance, and Cortez all suspect his involvement. In fact, Lance's primary motivation is vengeance against Diaz. It's a major source of conflict in the plot. From a narrative standpoint, it makes sense that Diaz ambushed the deal in GTA Vice City.

Nonetheless, some players still think Sonny also played his part. It's mostly based on speculation, which has never been directly proven in the game. However, Sonny never had the best intentions for Tommy. It wouldn't be out of place for him to get rid of the latter in Vice City.

Also Read

Either way, it doesn't matter who really ambushed the deal. GTA Vice City players will eventually finish off their enemies in their pursuit of power.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul