5 major betrayals in the GTA series

Keeping friends close and enemies closer is an apt statement within the GTA universe.

Sometimes, it can be difficult to distinguish between friends and foes in the GTA games. When a moment of weakness presents itself, others can take advantage of the situation.

Betrayal is a recurring theme in the GTA series. Acts of betrayal are often major turning points within the storylines of the games.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 major GTA betrayals players probably didn't see coming

#5 - Michael De Santa

Back in the 1990s and 2000s, Michael Townley was a criminal associate of Trevor Philips and Brad Snider. They were an experienced heist crew who robbed several banks.

However, unbeknownst to Trevor, Michael was already in talks with the FIB. Driven by his desire to start a new life with his family, Michael cut a lucrative deal with the federal body. He would set up a failed heist that was meant to get both Trevor and Brad killed. However, while Brad dies of grievous injuries, Trevor makes it out alive.

#4 - Michelle/Karen

When Niko Bellic arrives in Liberty City, his cousin Roman introduces him to a potential date. While Niko only knows her as Michelle, she is actually Karen Daniels.

Karen is an undercover agent for the IAA, a shady organization that is looking to recruit Niko as an expendable gun-for-hire.

There are several hints that she is not who she claims to be. Her apartment is barely furnished, and she constantly asks Niko about his criminal activities.

Karen betrays Niko in the mission, The Snow Storm, by stealing the cocaine that he is supposed to retrieve.

#3 - Dimitri Rascalov

Dimitri Rascalov is not a man to be trusted, and Niko Bellic discovers this the hard way.

Dmitri betrays Niko in the mission, Russian Revolution, by selling him out to Ray Bulgarin, a powerful mobster who wants the Serbian dead.

Niko barely survives the encounter, but he swears vengeance on Dimitri. GTA 4 players eventually get it by the end of the game.

#2 - Lance Vance

Tommy Vercetti only had a few allies upon his arrival in GTA Vice City. One of them was his eventual right-hand man Lance Vance.

In his first few missions, Lance seemed like a cool person with a good sense of humor. However, Tommy soon discovers that he is a spoiled child prone to anger and misjudgements.

Lance betrayed Tommy in the final mission, Keep Your Friends Close, citing business as his motivation.

#1 - Big Smoke and Ryder

Carl Johnson grew up on the streets with Big Smoke and Ryder. They all had dreams of making it big.

Unfortunately, Big Smoke and Ryder let it get into their heads. As former members of the Grove Street Families, they aligned themselves with not only C.R.A.S.H. but also the rival Ballas and Vagos gangs.

Big Smoke and Ryder completely betrayed their values, as they distributed crack throughout the streets (a major no-no among the GSF).

