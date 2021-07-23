For the most part, the fate of every GTA protagonist remains relatively unknown; however, there are exceptions where the case is made clear.

Not all roads lead to the same place. Once their journey is finished, the GTA protagonists are on their own. Without plot armor and a player to guide their actions, it's left for the story to decide their fate. However, the fate of several GTA protagonists remains unresolved.

More than a few player characters can hold their head up high. All their enemies are dealt with and they have millions of dollars to spend. Unfortunately, some GTA protagonists aren't so lucky. Whatever the case, players can only speculate on what happens after the final mission ends.

What happened to every GTA protagonist

Success and failure varies between GTA protagonists (Image via Wallpaper Cave)

Note that this list only covers GTA 3 onwards. Given how underdeveloped the protagonists are from the early GTA titles, there isn't much emotional attachment to them. They were simply player avatars. While Claude also falls into that category, he is an exception - he is synonymous with the groundbreaking GTA 3.

Claude

By the end of his respective game, Claude had finally taken care of Catalina and the Colombian cartel. However, he made several enemies along the way. Only two out of the seven gangs in GTA 3 are not hostile to him. This makes driving around Liberty City a dangerous task.

Of course, Claude is a lone wolf who doesn't need a pack to survive. A decade after the release of GTA 3, Rockstar Games stated he wasn't dead. However, what happened to him is unknown.

Tommy Vercetti

Tommy Vercetti is a rich and powerful man who controls over half of Vice City. Once he wipes out the Forelli crime family, his rule over the south remains uncontested. Tommy runs highly profitable establishments like nightclubs, car dealerships, and television studios.

Years later in GTA San Andreas, Tommy is still alive and well. According to Kent Paul's website (80's Nostalgia Zone!), he suggests Tommy still had power by the early 2000's. It's a truly impressive feat, given the short life expectancy of drug lords down south.

Mike

The long forgotten Mike is the playable character in GTA Advance. Unlike most protagonists who state their intent to retire peacefully, he stays true to his word. After Mike escapes a police raid, he takes a flight to Colombia and is never seen again. With the stolen money, he starts a new life.

Carl Johnson

As Carl Johnson would say, he always wants to stay on top of his gang. However, even after they take care of their enemies, Kendl suggests there are still problems in San Fierro and Las Venturas. At the very least, Grove Street Families are back on their feet. CJ is the most powerful gangster in the entire state.

By the end of the game, CJ should own most if not all of the Los Santos territories. Players can also purchase all the safehouses and properties. Without Big Smoke or C.R.A.S.H. to worry about, CJ should be doing well for himself.

Toni Cipriani

1998 was an eventful year for Toni Cipriani. He quickly rose through the ranks of the Leone family. By 2001, he was only behind Salvatore in terms of power. However, the mob leader dies in a high profile assassination.

It's unknown if Toni has finally taken over the crime family. Claude, the man responsible for Salvatore's death, never directly engaged with Toni. Given how power-hungry these two are, a territorial struggle can't be ruled out. It's possible these two will end up fighting for control of Liberty City.

Victor Vance

Originally a minor character in GTA Vice City, Rockstar Games decided to make Victor a fully playable character for the prequel. Inevitably, everything he did to build up his drug empire in 1984 amounted to nothing.

Victor holds the dubious distinction of being one of only two protagonists to meet their demise in another game. In 1986, he was killed during a deal gone wrong after a hit squad arrived. His brother Lance doesn't fare much better; he ends up dead by the climax of GTA Vice City.

Niko Bellic

Niko Bellic wants to put everything in the past and move on with his life. By the time he finally gets revenge, however, it feels like a hollow victory. Indeed, he will lose important friends and family by the end of GTA 4.

Years later, nobody seems to know what happened to Niko. Lester mentions he went dark while Packie already presumes he is dead. A GTA 5 Easter egg suggests Niko is alive and well, working with Roman in his taxi services.

At the very least, he didn't get the "Johnny Klebitz" treatment.

Johnny Klebitz

Out of all the GTA protagonists, none of them hit rock bottom quite like Johnny does. He goes from a battle-hardened warrior to a drug-addicted loser who can barely stand up to his girlfriend cheating on him. Getting back with Ashley was the worst decision he ever made.

Trevor Philips puts an unceremonious end to Johnny's life when he brutally smashes his brains in. The Lost MC eventually crumbled into dust in the Los Santos area. Most of the named characters are dead by the end of GTA 5.

Luis Lopez

Luis is certainly in a better position than the other GTA 4 protagonists. Unlike Niko and Johnny, Luis gets to live the high-end luxury lifestyle (both in the beginning and end of his game). He also gets to enjoy a happy ending, unlike the other two who deal with constant tragedy.

What happened to Luis is unknown, making him the only GTA 4 protagonist without a resolved fate. At the very least, his former manager Tony Prince is still making big moves in Los Santos.

Huang Lee

By the end of the Chinatown Wars, Huang Lee finally realized the truth - his uncle Kenny was the one who murdered his father. With the upcoming retirement of Hsin Jaoming, Kenny was next in line to lead the Triads. Huang puts a stop to his plans and finally avenges his father by killing off Kenny.

Hsin then suggested Huang should be the next Triad boss. The question was left unanswered, leaving Huang's status in the Triads a complete mystery.

Franklin Clinton, Michael De Santa, and Trevor Philips

The fate of these tritagonists is ultimately tied to each other's actions in GTA 5. Franklin Clinton was given the choice of taking out Michael or Trevor. However, he can make the alternative decision to wipe out any remaining enemies.

According to GTA Online, it appears Option C is the likely canon ending. in 2017, Ron Jakowski mentioned Trevor had become a lifestyle coach. A few years later, Tao Cheng also referred to the events of the Third Way mission.

It can be presumed that Michael finally got to enjoy his retirement, since his family life is back in order. What became of Franklin is a bigger mystery, given he is younger and more ambitious. He doesn't seem like someone content with just sitting around all afternoon.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

