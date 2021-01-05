New infinite money exploit found in GTA 5

GTA 5 proves to be a game rich with secrets even seven years after its release.

Apart from players still digging for Easter eggs and other content in GTA 5’s single player component, fresh exploits are still being discovered. The latest of these is an infinite money bug found around halfway through the main campaign, during the Paleto Score setup.

Note: This exploit does not utilize any cheats or modification to the game files at all. The glitch involves using the game’s mechanics, and it involves no external factors.

GTA 5 infinite money glitch

Popular GTA 5 speedrunner DarkViperAU posted the exploit to his YouTube channel on January 2nd, 2021, after his viewer Josh Fuson brought an interesting detail to him during the Paleto Score Setup mission.

If the player does not have any ammo to shoot the alarm at the bank, the game prompts him/her to get some at the local ammu-nation. While this detail alone isn’t significant, what is interesting is that the game gives provides money to buy the ammo if the player’s balance falls below $500.

Image via DarkViperAU

Taking advantage of this, players can infinitely invest in stocks as the game keeps refilling as much money as the player invests provided their balance falls below $500. In other words, if a player has $500 in their account and they spend a $100 on stocks, the game will give them $100 more to keep their balance above the $500 mark.

While tedious to buy a few stocks at a time, this technically allows players to buy unlimited stocks and make heaps of money. At the end of the mission, players can sell all their stocks and rake in the profits.

Note: Players can only perform this exploit during a playthrough and not a mission replay.

