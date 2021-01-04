Top 5 GTA 5 mods that completely change the game

With GTA 6 still a long way out, fans of the franchise constantly look for something new to experience for their Grand Theft Auto fix.

The GTA 5 modding community has been very active over the seven years since the game’s release. It has come up with ingenious new ways to experience the game. Here’s a list mods that radically change GTA 5 for a new way to play it.

Five best mods that entriely overhaul GTA 5

#1 - Simple Zombies

Players can live out the zombie apocalypse in the middle of Los Santos with the Simple Zombies mod. Survival elements like managing hunger, hydration, vehicles, and a survivor camp are all present for an authentic survival experience. Gamers must craft barricades, manage inventory, and ammo in this mod that they can get here.

#2 - Just Cause 2 Eject + Parachute Thrusters

One of the most beloved traversal mechanics across video game franchises was Just Cause 2’s parachute mechanic. When in a car, players can now launch themselves out of it and send it flying like a torpedo while gently parachuting away. Players can try the mod out here.

#3 - LSPDFR (Los Santos Police Department First Response)

"LSPD First Response (LSPDFR) is the police modification for the PC version of Grand Theft Auto V which completely transforms the game into a law enforcement sim."

- LSPDFR official mod description

Instead of running from the law, players are the law in this total conversion mod for GTA 5. They can enforce the law as you they see fit as members of the Los Santos Police Department by downloading the mod here.

4. No Water + Tsunami + Atlantis Mod

Gamers can experience the world of GTA 5 like never before with the No Water + Tsunami + Atlantis Mod. Based on player choice, Los Santos can be flooded or the oceans can be completely devoid of water and the ocean floor can be driven upon. Give the mod a spin here.

#5 - Vice Cry: Remastered

"Vice Cry: Remastered is a full port of Vice Cry to Grand Theft Auto V, Running as a DLC, with many new details added for a true VC experience."

- Lunchxbles, mod author

GTA players can take a nostalgia trip with this complete port of Vice City into GTA 5’s engine. They can enjoy updated visuals, physics, and pedestrian interactions in this comprehensive map port. Gamers can test the mod out here.

