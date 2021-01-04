Which is the fastest car in GTA 5 story mode?

As of January 3rd 2021, GTA 5 has 348 controllable vehicles in its game files.

Most of these vehicles are only available in GTA Online or can be accessed in the story mode via mods. For players looking to trick out their single player garage while staying legit, there is one car that stands above them all. Here's everything about it, where to get it and how much it costs.

The fastest vehicle in GTA 5 story mode: Truffade Adder

"If cars were porn, this would be the ultimate DVDA scene. Give the liberals something to really protest about with the least environmentally-friendly car on the planet! The Adder's monstrous 8-liter engine burns fuel faster than a blazing oil refinery, but it reaches speeds of 250mph, making it the perfect all-round car for life in a busy urban metropolis." ―Legendary Motorsport description.

Price: $1,000,000

The fastest car in a straight line, the Truffade Adder is a formidable beast in long races especially across highways. Bone stock, the Truffade Adder boasts a top speed of 115 mph / 186 km/h. Listed below is the top speed as per each EMS upgrade level.

EMS Engine Upgrade 1 produces 117 mph / 188 km/h.

EMS Engine Upgrade 2 produces 118 mph / 190 km/h.

EMS Engine Upgrade 3 produces 119 mph / 193 km/h.

EMS Engine Upgrade 4 produces 121 mph / 194 km/h.

While the Adder does boast impressive top speed stats, much is left to be desired in terms of handling and maneuverability. For optimum use, pairing the adder with Franklin's special driving ability is recommended as the car does not handle well around corners and offroad.

Fully upgraded the Truffade Adder reaches a top speed of 125 mph or 201 km/h on a flat road.

Where to get a Truffade Adder in GTA 5

The Truffade Adder spawns commonly at Portola Drive, Rockford Hills (the road down from Michael's house). If the car doesn't spawn, players may need to do multiple drive by's before it appears.

Fun Fact: While Devin Weston's Adder cannot be normally accessed, it can be driven before the mission 'I Fought The Law'. Simply approach the mission marker but don't step in it. From a distance, fire some bullets into the meeting after which the NPC's will scatter and the car will be available to drive.

