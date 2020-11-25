Rockstar Games has been most popularly known for it's genre defining GTA franchise, with it's brilliant narratives, industry-leading technical innovations and never before seen gameplay elements.

With nearly 22 years worth of experience building game worlds, Rockstar has had more hits than misses when it comes to their releases, and today we're taking a look at 5 great games from Rockstar that aren't GTA.

5 best games by Rockstar apart from the GTA series

1. Max Payne

The game that made "Bullet Time" a household name, Max Payne is a story of pain, revenge and the motivation of a man that's lost it all. With the first game in the franchise releasing in 2001, Max Payne has spanned over a decade.

The slow motion "Bullet Time" mechanic was revolutionary for the early 2000s, as it made its way into GTA itself as Michael's special ability. The game itself was so great that Rockstar even ported it to Android and iOS in the 2010s.

2. Bully

Rockstar's 2006 experimental success Bully was popularly touted as a high school equivalent of GTA back in the day. Player's step into the shoes of Jimmy Hopkins in a boarding school, where they must stand up for themselves in a world thats out to get them. Ride bikes, skateboards and pelt your enemies with eggs in this nostalgic high-school romp by Rockstar.

3. Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption was Rockstar's love letter to the wild west, complete with sprawling open expanses and a gripping story. It started with John Marston's solo adventure in Red Dead Redmption a decade ago in 2010. Red Dead Redemption 2 released 8 years later to critical acclaim, cementing it's place as a secondary success for Rockstar after GTA.

4. L.A. Noire

Set in a post World War 2 era, L.A. Noire is a game that put players in the shoes of WW2 veteran Cole Phelps, as he returns to America, only this time as a detective in the LAPD. L.A. Noire is a gripping crime thriller that featured a revolutionary facial motion capture system that set the game apart from anything that released in the year 2011.

5. Midnight Club

The early 2000s rival to Need For Speed, Midnight Club is a great arcade racer complete with a host of licensed cars. Customization was a pillar of this game, outdoing its rivals until NFS Underground launched. Midnight Club Los Angeles was the last title to be released in 2008, and it remains playable on current gen consoles via backwards compatibility.