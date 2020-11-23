GTA Online beginner's guide: 5 things new players must do when starting out

The world of GTA Online is unforgiving. From griefers to oppressors to the unforgiving late game economy, it can be challenging to truly make it for newcomers, especially those joining after Epic games' giveaway of GTA 5. For those players here is a list of 5 things that will ensure that they land on their feet and rise to the top of Los Santos' criminal underground as quickly and painlessly as possible.

5 things new GTA Online players should do when starting out

1. Get a good starter car

One of the first few things a fresh GTA Online player will be told to do is steal a car off the street to make their own. This choice is very important as initially, players have to really struggle to put together cash. Without a house or garage, they can only store one car at a time.

While you can choose a car for free this comes with a caveat where players aren't allowed to pick up cars that are too expensive. This does limit the player's options but there are still many viable cars to choose from such as:

Vapid Dominator

Zion Cabrio

Benefactor Schwartzer

Ocelot F620

Ocelot Jackal

2. Complete 2x or 3x RP and money events

GTA Online's weekly bonuses highlight featured events that carry 2x or 3x money and RP. Newer players should check these out every week and play them to gather some quick cash.

These are super important as even placing last in these events usually nets more cash than a standard contact mission without bonuses. Gathering this money is very crucial towards setting up consistent revenue streams like businesses for newer players in the future.

3. Save up for a high-end apartment

In the early days of a new GTA Online player, wasting money on a low-end or mid-range apartment is a waste of their hard-earned money. While players do get garage spaces, the apartments themselves are useless as heists are only available in high-end apartments.

Apart from the ability to host heists, players get access to a 10 car garage with a high-end apartment. This is plenty of room for their collection to grow into. So don't waste money and buy a cheap high-end apartment when affordable.

4. Invest in a CEO Office and warehouse early

Once players have gathered enough money, a CEO office is a gateway to rolling in the big bucks. After purchasing the CEO office players are capable of setting up their cargo, vehicle, and gunrunning businesses along with high payout VIP work. This forms the backbone of every GTA Online player's criminal enterprise and provides the most money until players can afford to buy an arcade for the diamond casino heist.

5. Buy an armored Kuruma

The armored Kuruma's value in GTA Online cannot be overstated. It is a player's best friend in freeroam, heist setups, and finales. Nearly impenetrable to bullets, this car will guarantee your success in almost every job. Priced at $698,250 (or $525,000 after The Fleeca Job) this one is a no-brainer for any new GTA Online player.