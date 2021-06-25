How to download GTA Chinatown Wars on Android devices in 2021: Step-by-step guide for beginners

GTA Chinatown Wars is an underrated action-adventure title that users can play on Android and iOS devices. It is one of five GTA titles ported to the mobile gaming platform by Rockstar Games.

Like other Grand Theft Auto games, this is an open-world game with many missions and side missions that players can take part in. The interesting storyline of GTA Chinatown Wars follows the journey of Huang Lee and his incredible tale of vengeance.

The game has widescreen resolution support, and players can enjoy it on their smart televisions. GTA Chinatown Wars also has customizable touchscreen controls that can be used with ease.

Gamers can also opt for Android Bluetooth and USB controllers.

How to download GTA Chinatown Wars on Android devices

GTA Chinatown Wars on the Google Play Store

Players need to follow these steps to download GTA Chinatown Wars on Android devices:

They need to head over to the Google Play Store and search for the title or click here to be redirected to the page. The price of GTA Chinatown Wars in India is ₹121, and users have to make the necessary payments. Once the game is paid for, they can click on the Download button.

The download size of GTA Chinatown Wars is 0.92 GB for Android users. Android 7.0 version and above is required to run the game smoothly.

GTA Chinatown Wars is meant for players above the age of 17 as it contains strong language and gruesome violence. The game has over 100K downloads and a rating of 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store.

