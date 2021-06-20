How to download GTA San Andreas on Android and iOS devices in 2021: A step-by-step guide for beginners

Rockstar Games has ported a few of the best GTA titles to its mobile gaming platforms, and GTA San Andreas is one of them. This is one of the most beloved GTA games in the entire series and is known for its protagonist and tough missions.

Players can easily buy GTA San Andreas from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. However, mobile gamers must remember to steer clear of illegal websites and YouTube videos that encourage players to download the game for free.

Downloading GTA San Andreas on Android and iOS devices

Android

GTA San Andreas on the Google Play Store

Players will need to head over to the Google Play Store and search for the game, or click here. They will then have to make the necessary payments. Once players have paid for GTA San Andreas successfully, they can click on the Download button.

The file size of GTA San Andreas is 2.6 GB for Android users. Players need to have at least the Android 7.0 version and above to run the game smoothly.

iOS

GTA San Andreas on the Apple App Store

iOS users will have to go to the Apple App Store to search for the title or click here. They will then have to pay for the game before downloading it. Once the payment is complete, players can download GTA San Andreas on their iOS devices.

GTA San Andreas is compatible with iPhone 4s, iPhone 5, iPhone 5s, iPhone 5c, iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPod Touch 6th Gen, iPad Mini 1, iPad Mini 2, iPad Mini 3, iPad Mini 4, iPad 2, iPad 3rd Generation, iPad 4th Generation, iPad Air 1, iPad Air 2, and iPad Pro. The download size of the game is 2.1 GB for iOS users.

