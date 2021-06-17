How to download and play GTA 5's latest version on Android smartphones through PS Play in 2021

GTA 5 is an extremely famous action-adventure and open-world game that is loved by players all around the world.

GTA 5 is only available on the following platforms:

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 3

Xbox One

Xbox 360

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

Microsoft Windows

Unfortunately for fans, Rockstar Games has not ported GTA 5 to mobile gaming platforms. Players can; however, enjoy the popular action-adventure title using Steam Link, PS Remote Play, and Xbox Game Pass.

How to download and play GTA 5 on Android smartphones via PS Remote Play

Players need to download the PS Remote Play application (Image via PlayStation; YouTube)

Players need to follow the steps given below to be able to play GTA 5 using PS Remote Play:

The first step is to download the PS Remote Play application. Players can click here to be redirected to the Google Play Store page of this application.

Now players must allow the "Enable Remote Play" option on their phone. They can do so by following these directions: Settings > Remote Play Connection Settings > Enable Remote Play.

Mobile gamers will then have to log in to their account and connect to their PlayStation. If the device doesn't get connected, players can manually register their device by following these directions: Settings > Remote Play Connection Settings > Add device.

Players can now play GTA 5 on the Android devices by clicking on the Play button.

Note: Players need to have PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 consoles to be able to enjoy PS Remote Play. They also need a high-end device with fast internet connection to able to run GTA 5 smoothly.

Disclaimer: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to veteran gamers, many new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

