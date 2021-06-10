5 best free games to play before Rockstar announces GTA 5 for Android devices

GTA 5 is an action-adventure and open-world game that was released seven and a half years ago. The Rockstar title is available on different platforms but is not available on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Rockstar has ported some of its most famous GTA titles to mobile gaming platforms, so GTA 5 can be expected to make its appearance as well. Here are a few titles like GTA 5 that can be downloaded for free.

Free alternatives like GTA 5

#1 - Payback 2 - The Battle Sandbox

The missions in this title will surely make players look back at GTA 5’s thrilling missions. There are over 50 campaign events that players can be a part of.

The game offers seven cities where players can have a fun time exploring. They can also take their pick from the nine game modes in this title.

Download it from here.

#2 - New Gangsters Crime

The game explores the life and shenanigans of gangsters, like GTA 5. Due to the interesting and dynamic nature, the game has received good reviews.

Players have the option to dress their characters in various skins offered by the game. Players can also enjoy this title offline.

Download it from here.

#3 - Vegas Crime Simulator

In Vegas Crime Simulator, players can hop in on fancy cars and explore the open-world, like they did in GTA 5. The superhero elements in the gameplay of this game make it even more entertaining.

Players can use superpowers to eliminate their enemies. With over 100 million downloads and a rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store, this title definitely deserves players’ attention.

Download it from here.

#4 - Gangs Town Story – action open-world shooter

This action-adventure game is all about gang wars and gangsters like GTA 5. Moreover, it also offers an exciting open-world for players to explore.

Players will face many challenges while completing missions. They might have to defeat special soldiers and cops to successfully complete the tasks assigned.

Download it from here.

#5 - Gangstar New Orleans OpenWorld

Like GTA 5, this game also revolves around crime and adventure. The interesting story missions and exciting car races will ensure that players have a great time.

Players will have to step into the shoes of a gangster to take part in criminal activities in this game. They can also engage in side activities that the game has in store.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

