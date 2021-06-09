5 best open-world games like GTA 5 with intense gameplay

The open-world, action-adventure gaming genre is incomplete without GTA 5. Even if it is available across different platforms, it is not available on mobile gaming ones.

GTA 5 is immensely famous for the intense action that its gameplay offers. If players want more Android games with intense gameplay, they can check out the list below.

Open-world games like GTA 5 with intense gameplay

These are five of the best open-world games like GTA 5 with intense gameplay:

1) Gangstar New Orleans OpenWorld

Image via TouchGameplay (YouTube)

This third-person, open-world title is action-centric like GTA 5. The title offers numerous missions for players to complete.

The game follows an exciting storyline that players will thoroughly enjoy. The game also allows players to engage in cool side activities.

Download it from here.

2) Gangs Town Story – action open-world shooter

Image via Avega Games (YouTube)

This game packs in quite some action and has exciting missions like GTA 5. One of the best aspects about this title is that it can be enjoyed offline.

The open-world title has a good collection of vehicles like cars, tanks, helicopters, etc. that players can cruise around in. The car races offered by the game are quite thrilling.

Download it from here.

3) Los Angeles Crime

Image via Techzamazing (YouTube)

Players can not only enjoy this open-world game but also discover other worlds created by players around the world. The game comes with Bluetooth controller support.

The active ragdoll and realistic physics of the game will remind players of GTA 5. From zombie survival to team death-match, this title is filled with action.

Download it from here.

4) MadOut2 BigCityOnline

Image via GAMEPLAYCUBE (YouTube)

Like GTA 5, this game also has an exciting open-world map that players can explore. Aside from the main missions, players can also complete side activities.

The title is appreciated for its realistic car physics. MadOut2 BigCity Online has a collection of over 40 types of cars.

Download it from here.

5) New Gangster Crime

Image via Woop Woop Games (YouTube)

Players will be reminded of GTA 5 when they have to step into the shoes of a daring gangster in this game. The title offers players exciting in-game accessories.

To earn in-game money, players can complete thrilling missions. They will also find free in-game resources strewn around the map like health kits, weapons, etc.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

