There are many Android games on the Google Play Store that are inspired by GTA 5. The Rockstar classic is an action-adventure, open-world game with exciting missions that players can complete.

GTA 5 is not available on mobile gaming platforms. So, beginners who want to know more about what GTA 5 is like, can check out the games given below.

5 best free Android games like GTA 5 for beginners

These are five of the best free Android games like GTA 5 for beginners:

1. Grand Gangsters 3D

The criminal world of gangsters is explored in this title, like GTA 5. The title has a decent collection of cars, and players can indulge in six motor vehicle missions.

Gang wars form an integral part of gameplay. Players will be provided with the necessary weapons to defeat their rival gangs.

2. New Gangster Crime

Like GTA 5, this action-adventure title has both main missions as well as side missions for players. Players can also enjoy it offline.

Players have the chance to earn in-game resources by completing additional missions. There are vehicles like motorcycles, cars, helicopters, etc. that players can hop in to roam around.

3. Grand City Thug Crime Gangster

Players can drive cars and complete exciting missions. They can complete 10 exciting levels in the challenge mode of the game.

Players can take their pick from the four gangster modes in this game. The game has been downloaded over 10 million times from the Google Play Store.

4. Dude Theft Wars: Open World Sandbox Simulator BETA

The title is also an action-adventure game like GTA 5. The pixelated graphics and blocky characters will also remind players of Minecraft.

Players can step into the shoes of a criminal and complete some crazy missions. They can also roam the open-world and take part in side activities.

5. Grand Vegas Crime Simulator: Gangster Games

Like GTA 5, this game has an interesting storyline that players will surely enjoy. Players will get to complete many action-packed missions on this title.

The game has good 3D graphics and is compatible with low-end Android devices. This game has a rating of 4.5 stars and over a million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

