GTA 5 never ceases to impress fans with its open-world gameplay, even seven and a half years after its release. The third-person game packs in quite some action and adventure for players.

GTA 5 is not available on mobile phones, and all the other five GTA titles have to be purchased. If players want to enjoy free games like GTA 5 on their Android devices, they can take a look at the list given below.

5 best free games like GTA 5 for mid-range Android devices in 2021

These are five of the best free Android games like GTA 5 for mid-range devices:

1. Gangs Town Story – action open-world shooter

Gang wars and gangsters form the crux of this action-adventure title. Like GTA 5, this game also gives players the opportunity to explore an exciting open-world.

While completing missions, players will have to face many challenges. They will have to defeat or outsmart special soldiers and cops standing in their way.

2. Payback 2 - The Battle Sandbox

Like GTA 5, this action-adventure game has quite a few missions that players will enjoy. Players can take their pick from 7 cities and 9 game modes offered by the title.

From high-speed helicopters to tanks, this game has a good collection of powerful vehicles that players can use to complete missions. Players can also enjoy over 50 campaign events.

3. Los Angeles Crimes

This title is also an open-world action-adventure game like GTA 5. Players can play on 6 different maps offered by Los Angeles Crimes.

The game has team death-matches that players can enjoy with their friends. They can also choose between the first person and the third person mode as per their convenience.

4. New Gangster Crime

Players will have to step into the shoes of a gangster, like they did in GTA 5. The interesting and dynamic nature of this action-adventure game improves the gameplay of the title.

There is an abundance of criminal activities that players can take part in. Players can have fun playing this title even without an internet connection.

5. MadOut2 BigCityOnline

The gameplay of this action-adventure title is very similar to GTA 5. MadOut2 BigCityOnline has an open-world map that covers an area of 10 square kilometers.

The title provides players with the weapons necessary to complete missions. The game has over 40 cars that players can cruise around in.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

