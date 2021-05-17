GTA 5 is one of the best titles in the action-adventure genre, which belongs to the world-famous GTA franchise.

GTA 5 is not compatible with low-end PCs. So, players can check out some other games like GTA 5 that they can enjoy on their PCs.

5 best games like GTA 5 for low-end PCs in May 2021

These are five of the best low-end PC games like GTA 5:

1. Sleeping Dogs

Image via Pinterest

Like GTA 5, this game is also an open-world adventure game. The intense martial arts action this title will allow players to enjoy the game for hours.

The game has an interesting storyline that will instantly hook players. They can complete quite a few side activities along with main-story missions, like in GTA 5.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: Steam)

OS: Windows Vista Service Pack 2

Processor: Core 2 Duo 2.4 GHz or Althon X2 2.7 GHz

Memory: 2GB

Hard Disk Space: 15GB

Video Card: DirectX 10 or 11 compatible Nvidia or AMD ATI card, ATI Radeon 3870 or higher, Nvidia GeForce 8800 GT or higher

DirectX®: 10

Sound: DirectX compatible sound card

2. Mafia II

Image via WallpaperSafari

This title depicts the lives of gangsters, like GTA 5 does. Players can also explore the fictional world of Empire Bay either on foot or in a vehicle.

Being an action-adventure game, the title has plenty of missions to complete. The title has a good arsenal of weapons that players can use.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: System Requirements Lab)

CPU: Pentium D 3GHz or AMD Athlon 64 X2 3600+ (Dual core) or higher

RAM: 1.5 GB

OS: Microsoft Windows XP (SP2 or later) / Windows Vista / Windows 7

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce 8600 / ATI Radeon HD 2600 Pro or better

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 256 MB

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 8 GB

3. Saints Row: The Third

Image via HipWallpaper

Set in the fictional city of Steelport, this game is all about gangsters on their quest to establish power. GTA 5 players who are into chaotic gang wars will thoroughly enjoy this game.

Like GTA 5, players will explore the marvels of the open-world in this title. Players can also jazz up their character's appearance by dressing them up in different outfits.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: Steam)

OS: Windows® XP

Processor: 2GHz Dual Core Processor (Intel® Core 2 Duo or AMD Athlon™ X2) or higher

Memory: 2GB System RAM or more

Graphics: 320MB Video RAM GPU w/ Shader Model 3.0 support. NVIDIA® GeForce® 8800 series or better. ATI Radeon™ HD3800 series or better

DirectX®: 9.0c

Hard Drive: 10GB

Sound: 100% DirectX® 9.0C compliant sound card or equivalent onboard sound

Co-Op Play:NVIDIA® GeForce® 8800 cards require 640MB of Video RAM. ATI Radeon™ HD3800 cards require 1GB of Video RAM

4. The Godfather II

Image via HipWallpaper

This game’s multiplayer mode will remind players of GTA Online. Filled with action and drama, this multiplayer mode can be enjoyed online with friends .

The mode allows up to sixteen players to join in a match. Players can team up with eight people, and defeat rival gang members with weapons provided by the game.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: System Requirements Lab)

CPU: P4 2.8GHz or faster

CPU SPEED: 2.8 GHz or faster

RAM: 1 GB

OS: Microsoft Windows XP/Vista

VIDEO CARD: 256 MB Shader Model 3.0, DirectX 9.0c compatible video card NVIDIA GeForce 6800 or better (7300, 7600 GS, and 8500 are below minimum system requirements), ATI X1600 Pro or better (HD2400 is below minimum system requirements)

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 256 MB

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: At least 9GB of free space

5. Far Cry 2

Image via Pinterest

It's not just the main missions, players will have side activities to take part in, like in GTA 5. When it comes to exploration, players will have a great time completing quests in the African landscapes.

From assassinations to infiltrations, players will have an adventurous time while playing Far Cry 2. The title is appreciated by players for its good graphics and thrilling gameplay.

Minimum System Requirements: (Source: Steam)

Supported OS:Microsoft Windows XP or Windows Vista (64 is supported)

Processor:Pentium 4 3.2 Ghz, Pentium D 2.66 Ghz, AMD Athlon 64 3500+ or better

Memory:1 GB

Graphics:256 MB, Shader Model 3 required, NVidia 6800 or ATI X1650 or better*

Hard Drive:3.5 GB

