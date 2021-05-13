When it comes to action-adventure games, GTA 5 is one of the best ones there is. From action-packed missions to a sprawling open-world, there are an abundance of activities that players can take part in.

Unfortunately, GTA 5 cannot be played on Android devices. Here are a few games like GTA 5 which can be enjoyed on 3 GB RAM Android devices.

5 best offline Android games like GTA 5 for 3 GB RAM devices

These are five of the best offline Android games like GTA 5 for 3 GB RAM devices:

1. New Gangster Crime

Image via Woop Woop Games (YouTube)

This action-adventure game also revolves around crime, like GTA 5. Players need to complete missions to move the game’s storyline forward.

Players can collect various free in-game resources around the map, like health kits, weapons, money, and more. They can also clothe their gangsters using in-game character skins.

Download it from here.

2. LA Stories 4 New Order Sandbox 2018

Image via DroidGameplaysTV (YouTube)

Players can cruise around the open-world using various vehicles, like they did in GTA 5. This game is good for beginners, as players will get easy missions to complete.

Players can enjoy the title even without an internet connection. LA Stories 4 New Order Sandbox 2018 can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

3. Vegas Crime Simulator

Image via Game Theory (YouTube)

The open world of the title might not be as diverse as the Rockstar Games classic, but it will give GTA 5 vibes. The superhero elements make the gameplay even more entertaining and humorous.

The title also has a good collection of cars that players can use to explore the city. This action-adventure game has a rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

4. Payback 2 – The Battle Sandbox

Image via MediaTech - Gameplay Channel (YouTube)

The action-packed missions of this title will definitely remind players of GTA 5. Players have the option to invite their friends online to enjoy the game.

The game offers its players, not one, but seven different cities to play in. Players also have the option to choose between the nine game modes offered by the title.

Download it from here.

5. Real Gangster Crime

Image via games hole (YouTube)

This game revolves around the lives and shenanigans of gangsters, much like GTA 5. Players can customize the gangster as per their choice.

Real Gangster Crime has been downloaded over 100 million times from the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

