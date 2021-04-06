Even seven and a half years since GTA 5's release, the game is one of the best action-adventure open-world games that gamers can enjoy. From exciting missions to engaging side activities, GTA 5 offers players a lot of activities that they can have fun doing.

GTA 5 is available on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Players can enjoy only five GTA games on mobile gaming devices, and they are:

GTA III

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

GTA: Chinatown Wars

GTA: Liberty City Stories

GTA 5 APK is not available on Android devices, and all existing download links online are fake and illegitimate

GTA 5 is available across various platforms but not on mobile gaming ones. Naturally, players cannot download it from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

However, certain websites and YouTube videos mislead people into believing that the game can be played on Android devices. They are providing certain GTA 5 APK links which are illegal and illegitimate.

These channels and sites often use the massive popularity of GTA 5 as bait to harm innocent players’ devices. Players are requested to steer clear from these links, as downloading them may expose them to the risk of viruses and malware.

Here are a few of the most dangerous and misleading YouTube videos:

https://scubaclever.weebly.com/gta-5-apk-for-android-download-free.html

https://www.jrpsc.org/gta-5-apk/

https://www.gta5app.mobi/

https://latestmodapks.com/gta5-android-apk-data-download/

Note: If players want to enjoy GTA 5 on their Android devices, they can always use Steam Link using PC or Remote Play using PS4/Xbox One.

Disclaimer: This article is for beginners. While this information may seem obvious to some, several new players are often confused.

