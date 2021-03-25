The action-adventure genre is incomplete without GTA 5. From main heists to side missions, there are many activities that players can engage in GTA 5.

Unfortunately, GTA 5 cannot be played on a smartphone. Players should explore the following games if in search of more games like GTA 5.

Top 5 games like GTA 5 that can be played on smartphones

1. Gangster New Orleans OpenWorld

This title is the best in the Gangstar series, according to many players. Like GTA 5, it is also a third-person, open-world, action-adventure title.

The game has an exciting storyline and offers its players action-induced missions to complete. Gangstar New Orleans also allows players to build a house on their very own island.

2. Los Angeles Crimes

This game allows players to play and create their own world. Players also have the option to explore the exciting worlds created by other players online.

The game's ambiance is somewhat like GTA 5, and players can also participate in exciting races. This game is appreciated for its physics and has a rating of 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store.

3. Gang War Mafia

This game's gameplay is different from GTA 5, but the title revolves around gangsters and their shenanigans. The game also gives off Red Dead Redemption vibes.

Gang War Mafia has a military-style of combat. In the matches, every gang member tries to establish dominance over rival gangs to become the last.

4. Armed Heist: TPS 3D Sniper shooting gun games

Like GTA 5, this title offers thrilling heists that players will have a fun time completing. The main missions of this third-person action shooter title are all about bank robbery.

The title offers over 70 bank shooting challenges that players can access if they have an internet connection. Players also have the option to build, customize, and upgrade their weapons.

5. New Gangster Crime

In this title, players will have to complete various missions by being daring gangsters. Players also can change the appearance of their gangster using the skins offered in the game.

The title also has a collection of vehicles that players can use. The vehicles might not be as fancy as the ones in GTA 5, but players will have a fun time cruising around in them.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

