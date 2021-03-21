When it comes to open-world and action-adventure games, GTA 5 is the game that comes to mind. GTA 5 is available on multiple platforms but still isn't available on any mobile gaming platforms.

The story mode of GTA 5 can be played offline. If players are in search of more offline games like GTA 5 to play on their iOS devices, they can check the list given below.

3 best offline games like GTA 5 for iOS devices in 2021

#1 - Virtual Gangster

Image via DangerOus ParagOn

In this title, players step into the shoes of a notorious gangster to win their turf back from enemies. Virtual Gangster has great graphics with simple and easy controls.

Like GTA 5, the game provides the players with a good arsenal of weapons that can be used to defeat foes. Players also have the option to explore the grimy and realistic urban environment in this game.

Download it from here.

#2 - Gangstar New Orleans

Image via Gangstar

From car chases to story missions, this title is one of the best action-adventure games that players can enjoy. Like GTA 5, the game has a collection of vehicles that players can take out for a spin.

This title gives players the option to explore the vast open-world of New Orleans. The main target of players will be to rise to the top of a criminal gang by completing the missions assigned to them.

Download it from here.

#3 - Payback 2

Image via MediaTech - Gameplay Channel

This action-adventure game has quite a few crazy missions that ensure that players will have a thrilling time. Players have the option to play in seven different cities in this title.

Like GTA 5, this game also has an online version where players can connect with friends. There are nine game modes in Payback 2, and players can pick any one to get started.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

