5 best offline games like GTA 5 on the Google Play Store in 2021

GTA 5 is one of the best titles in the massively famous GTA franchise. This action-adventure game is known for its thrilling missions and huge open-world map.

Unfortunately, GTA 5 is not available on the Google Play Store. So, players looking for similar offline games on Android devices can look at the list below.

Most suitable offline alternatives to GTA 5 on the Google Play Store in 2021

These are five of the best such games for Androids:

#1 - MadOut2 BigCityOnline

Image via Real Gaming World (YouTube)

This title is playable both online and offline. However, in the former, there are be only a maximum of 100 players on the map. Like GTA 5, this game offers an open-world that players can explore.

MadOut2 BigCityOnline offers over 40 types of cars and gets appreciated for its excellent car physics. It has over 10 million downloads and a rating of 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here

#2 - Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime

Image via Gameloft

The Gangstar series is a competitor of the GTA franchise, and this title is one of the best in the series. Players can take part in over 80 missions and use appropriate weapons to complete them successfully.

The open-world of this title can be explored by players on foot or by using vehicles. Gangstar Vegas also offers cool vehicles like muscle cars, hoverbikes, etc., like GTA 5.

Download it from here

#3 - Grand Gangsters 3D

Image via Our Best Solution (YouTube)

Players will have to deal with various street crimes in the fictional world of Sin City. Like GTA 5, players can participate in car races and be a part of many exciting missions.

The title has good graphics and simple controls. Grand Gangsters 3D is compatible with low-end Android devices, and therefore, it has over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here

#4 - Gangs Town Story – action open-world shooter

Image via Avega Games (YouTube)

In this title, players will have to step into the shoes of a gangster and drive around in fancy cars. This third-person shooter has a good arsenal of weapons like AK-47, M-16, Flamethrower, etc.

Gangs Town Story has an exciting storyline with many missions that players can complete. Gamers can also use cheat codes to make their tasks easier, like they did while playing GTA 5.

Download it from here

#5 - Los Angeles Crimes

Image via S GAMING ZONE (YouTube)

This action-adventure title offers six maps that players can explore. The game also has a map builder feature where players can build their maps in LAC Editor with the resources provided.

There are five game modes that players can choose from in Los Angeles Crimes. The realistic character movements and the motion-captured animations will surely remind players of GTA 5.

Download it from here

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

