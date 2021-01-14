GTA 5 is the most recent game in the GTA franchise. The action-adventure game offers its players a huge open-world map to explore using a vehicle or by walking.

However, GTA 5 is unfortunately not available on mobile gaming platforms. So, players with a low-end Android device can enjoy the following games, like GTA 5, on their budget devices.

5 best games like GTA 5 for low-end Android devices in 2021

The following are five of the best games like GTA 5 compatible with low-end Android devices:

1. New Gangster Crime

Image via Woop Woop Games (YouTube)

This title offers many action-oriented missions revolving around gangsters like GTA 5. The game also has a good arsenal of weapons that players can use to complete missions successfully.

Players can also dress their characters and customize their appearance. The title can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store. This game can also be enjoyed offline!

Download it here.

2. Los Angeles Crimes

Image via S GAMING ZONE (YouTube)

Like GTA 5, this is also an action-adventure open-world game. There are six maps in this game. Even though the maps are not as huge as GTA 5, they are definitely worth exploring.

Players can switch between the first-person and the third-person mode. Los Angeles Crimes has over 10 million downloads and a good rating of 4.4 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download from it here.

3. MadOut2 BigCityOnline

Image via Real Gaming World (YouTube)

Players often choose this action-adventure title for its nice car physics and its collection of cars. Players can cruise in more than 40 types of cars.

There are numerous missions offered by the title, which is engaging for all players who enjoy the missions of GTA 5. Players can explore the open-world map offered by the game.

Download it from here.

4. Grand City Thug Crime Gangster

Image via Uptodown (YouTube)

There are four different gangster modes in this action-adventure title. The challenge mode - with 10 levels - gets tougher for players to complete with every level completed.

Players can drive around in fancy cars and shoot enemies as they might do in GTA 5. The sound effects and easy controls of the game deserves more appreciation.

Download it from here.

5. PAKO 2

Image via APKMODY

This arcade driving game is for players who loved roaming and racing around in cars in GTA 5. This title revolves entirely around driving and is unlike the other titles on the list.

The primary goal of players is to pick up crew members from the heist spots and drop them off safety. Needless to say, players will enjoy the epic car chases that ensue.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

