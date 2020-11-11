5 best games like GTA Vice City for low-end Android devices

The tenth installment of the massively famous GTA video game series, GTA Vice City is loved by many players worldwide. This action-adventure game offers lots of exciting missions that they can be a part of.

Mobile gamers can also rejoice now that GTA Vice City can be played on mobile devices, but the only downside is that they have to pay INR 121 to procure it. So, those who don’t want to spend money and do not have high-end phones can try the following games.

Also read: Five best Android games like GTA Vice City under 200 MB

Best alternatives to GTA Vice City for low-end Androids

These are five such games available on the Google Play Store:

1. Grand Miami Vice Town Crime Simulator 2020

Image via APKPure.com

The main objective for players will be to rise to the top of the gangster world in this title. Since GTA Vice City is also inspired by the city of Miami, players will easily be able to notice the similarities.

They can also explore the open-world by cruising around in high-performance sports cars and flying over the city in luxurious planes. Miami Vice Town also provides a good arsenal of weapons.

Download it from here.

Advertisement

2. Grand Miami Crime V: Real Gangster

Image via APKPure.com

In this title, players can roam around in Miami and San Andreas, just like they did in GTA Vice City and San Andreas. Grand Miami Crime can be downloaded from the Google Play Store without hesitation, as it has a rating of 4.1 stars.

There are various activities that players can take part in, apart from completing missions. These include flying helicopters and driving multiple vehicles to explore the open-world that the game offers.

Download it from here.

3. Miami crime simulator

Image via APKPure.com

This game, based in Miami, has over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store. From the poster to the gameplay, almost every aspect of this title will remind players of GTA Vice City.

Advertisement

Gamers can earn money, in the form of coins, if they complete missions in Miami crime simulator. This game is also very popular among mobile gamers as it can be played without an internet connection.

Download it from here.

4. Super Miami Girl: City Dog Crime

Image via APKPure.com

In this game, the role of the players will be reversed as they will have to step into the shoes of a police officer. Super Miami Girl also received appreciation for breaking stereotypes as it features a female protagonist.

Dog lovers will be delighted to know that they can raise three dogs to be their bodyguards! Like GTA Vice City, this title will offer many vehicles that can be used to complete various missions.

Download it from here.

5. Miami Crime Vice Town

Image via Game Theory (YouTube)

Advertisement

This tile is also a third-person shooter game, like GTA Vice City. Even if it does not have many missions to fulfill, it does have cool vehicles that players can take out for a spin.

This game has a rating of 4 stars on the Google Play Store and gets appreciated for its graphics. Miami Crime Vice Town also has a good collection of weapons and explosives.

Download it from here.

Also read: Five best free games like GTA Vice City for 2 GB RAM Android devices