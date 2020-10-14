5 best Android games like GTA Vice City under 200 MB

GTA Vice City is a third-person action-adventure game that is the tenth installment in the massively famous Grand Theft Auto franchise. One of the great things about this title is that it is also playable on mobiles.

The storage capacity plays a vital role in determining whether you can play a particular game. If you cannot play GTA Vice City on your Android because of this reason, you can play similar titles like the ones given below, which are under 200 MB in size.

Best Android replacements for GTA Vice City under 200 MB

These are five of the best such titles found in the Google Play Store:

1. Miami Crime Simulator

Image Credits: Google Play

What better way to get closer to GTA Vice City than to play a game based in the city that inspired Vice City? Yes, Miami Crime Simulator gives you a chance to rediscover the city of Miami.

Your primary duty in this game is to protect your neighborhood from the attacks of other goons and gangsters. If you are in the mood to make money, just complete missions and earn coins.

Size: 101 MB

Download it from here.

2. Rope Hero: Vice Town

Image Credits: Techbigs.com

This game is also an action-adventure title, played from the third-person perspective, like GTA Vice City. There will be lots of missions that will keep you entertained.

If you have grown up admiring superheroes, Rope Hero will give you a chance to step into the shoes of one. This title is a refreshing change from GTA as you will be on the right side of the law and prevent crimes instead of having the chance to commit them.

Size: 101 MB

Download it from here.

3. Vegas Crime Simulator

Image Credits: DroidCheat (YouTube)

The 3D graphics and massive open-world of this title will surely remind you of GTA Vice City. This game also has superhero elements that make the gameplay even more entertaining.

From climbing to flying, the superhero elements make sure that you can easily defeat enemies. Apart from this, Vegas Crime Simulator also offers many cars that you can use to explore the city.

Size: 94 MB

Download it from here.

4. Super Miami Girl: City Dog Crime

Image Credits: APKPure.com

You must have encountered several police officers while playing GTA Vice City, but have you ever thought how it would feel to be one? Welcome to Super Miami Girl. Moreover, this game does an excellent job of breaking stereotypes as it is one of the few Android games to have a female protagonist.

If you love dogs, you will be delighted to know that you can raise three dogs who will grow up to be your bodyguards! This title will offer over 50 different vehicles that you can use to complete 20 missions.

Size: 110 MB

Download it from here.

5. Real Gangster Crime

Image Credits: Google Play

Like GTA Vice City, this game is all about the life of a gangster. It offers a rich arsenal of weapons that you can use to take part in many exciting quests and gang wars.

Real Gangster Crime also gives you the option to customise your character the way you see fit. With over 100 million downloads on Google Play Store, this game has a rating of 4.1 stars, which is reason enough to download it.

Size: 103 MB

Download it from here.