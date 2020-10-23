5 best free games like GTA Vice City for 2 GB RAM Android devices

GTA Vice City is the tenth installment in the massively famous Grand Theft Auto video game series. It is an action-adventure title with exciting missions played from the third-person perspective.

One of the best parts about GTA Vice City is that it can be played on mobile devices. Rockstar Games was aware enough to port some of the earlier titles from this franchise to smartphones and take advantage of this market's demands. And if you do not have a high-end device, there's no need to fret, as you can try the following games, which can run smoothly on 2 GB RAM Android devices.

Most suitable replacements for GTA Vice City on Google Play Store

These are five of the best such titles that can run smoothly on such phones:

1. Real Gangster Crime 2

Image Credits: Google Play

You will surely get GTA Vice City vibes from this title, as it revolves around the life of a gangster. Before starting this game, remember not to be too trusting of anybody, be it cops or gangsters, as they will not help you in any way.

In an exciting addition, if you want to observe a stunning aerial view of the city, you can use the helicopter. There are various weapons that you can use to complete missions successfully in Real Gangster.

Download it from here.

2. Miami Crime Simulator

Image Credits: Google Play

Since GTA Vice City is based in Miami, you can seize the opportunity to rediscover the city through this game. It is so similar to the Rockstar classic that even the poster will remind you of the latter.

If you want to earn money in Miami Crime, the best way is to complete missions, which will allow you to earn coins. There are many missions to complete and gang wars to indulge in, in this title.

Download it from here.

3. Rope Hero: Vice Town

Image Credits: Google Play

Your role will be reversed in this game, which has to be played from the third-person perspective, like GTA Vice City. Instead of being a gangster, you will be a blue-costume-clad superhero responsible for stopping criminal activities in the city.

ThIS title is very action-centric, and you will have the duty of restoring justice, with lots of missions to complete along the way. Through Rope Hero, you can be on the right side of the law for a change!

Download it from here.

4. Grand Miami Vice Town Crime Simulator 2020

Image Credits: Google Play

Your main objective in this game is to rise to the top of the gangster world ruling the city. Like GTA Vice City, Grand Miami Vice Town is also an open-world title that gives you the chance to explore the city of Miami.

You can ride many high-performance sports cars and chill while flying over the city in luxurious planes. This game also provides the necessary weapons which you can use to complete missions.

Download it from here.

5. Grand Miami Crime 5: Real Gangster

Image Credits: APKPure.com

This title allows you to play not only in Miami but also in San Andreas so that you can get both GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas vibes while playing. This title also has a rating of 4.4 stars on the Google Play Store.

From flying helicopters to driving various vehicles, Grand Miami Crime 5 has no shortage of activities that you can enjoy. You can also explore the open-world that this game offers if you get tired of completing missions.

Download it from here.