GTA Liberty City Stories is an action-adventure, open-world game that can be played on a PlayStation or a mobile device.it is one of the five GTA games which can be played on an Android device.

Even though GTA Liberty City Stories takes up 2 GB and is only compatible with high-end phones, players need not be upset. They can try other similar games that perform well on their Android device.

The following are five of the best games like GTA Liberty City Stories which can run smoothly on low-end Android devices.

5 best games like GTA Liberty City Stories for low-end Android devices

1. Dude Theft Wars: Open World Sandbox Simulator BETA

Image via APKPure.com

This title is for players who are into pixelated graphics and block-like characters. This game has a rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store and can be downloaded for free.

Players have the option to lead a quiet life in the game or go or be a part of crazy missions. Like GTA Liberty City Stories, this title also offers a wide range of vehicles that players can cruise around in.

Download it from here.

2. Retro City Rampage: DX

Image via Nintendo

This game is also an open-world game with many missions to fulfill, like GTA Liberty City Stories. In the story mode of this game, players can be a part of over 60 exciting missions!

The game has a rating of 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store and takes up only 17 MB. This game has simple controls and players will get a lot out of the more than 40 arcade challenges that this game offers.

Download it from here.

3. PAKO 2

Image via APKMODY

Players who loved cruising around in cars in GTA Liberty City Stories will love this arcade driving game. This game is a bit different from the Rockstar game as it is completely focused on driving.

Players will have to pick up the members of their crew from the heist spots and drive them to safety. Players will also get the chance to be a part of epic car chases against the cops in this title.

Download it from here.

4. New Gangster Crime

Image via APKPure.com

Like GTA Liberty City Stories, players will have to step into the shoes of a gangster and take part in exciting missions. The best aspect of this title is that it can be played without any internet connection.

Along with action-centric missions, this title is appreciated for its interesting and dynamic gameplay. The player is also provided with powerful weapons that are necessary to complete missions.

Download it from here.

5. Rage Island 2

Image via Google Play

Players will wake up stranded on an island and they will have to build a house and ensure their safety in this action game. Players will get access to the weapons essential to kill their enemies in the game.

This is also an open-world game like GTA Liberty City Stories. If Liberty City Stories' immersive world was what players enjoyed about it then this title is for them. Players can explore the abandoned factories, mines, and radioactive zones of this island and uncover its many mysteries.

Download it from here.