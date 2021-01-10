GTA 5 is still the most recent GTA title from Rockstar Games. Even though it was released way back in 2013, people still love going back to this crazy action-adventure and open-world game.

GTA 5 is unfortunately not available on the mobile gaming platforms. However, players can find many games inspired by GTA 5 to play on their Android devices.

5 best games like GTA 5 for Android devices in 2021

These are five of the best Android games, like GTA 5:

#1 - Gangstar New Orleans OpenWorld

Image via Wallpaper Cave

If players are interested in thugs and biker gangs, they must not look further than this title. This game traces the story of an unpopular gangster and his rise to power.

Like GTA 5, this title is also an open-world game where players will have their fair share of encounters with crooked cops. Players also get the chance to customize their gangster in this title.

Download it from here.

#2 - MadOut2 Big City Online

Image via ON Game (YouTube)

This game offers an exciting open-world map like GTA 5. Even if the number of side activities is limited, when compared to the Rockstar classic, players will still have a fun time.

There are ample weapons that players can use to complete missions successfully. The game is appreciated for its nice car physics and choice of over 40 types of fancy cars.

Download it here.

#3 - Gangs Town Story – action open-world shooter

Image via Avega Games (YouTube)

This title is also a third-person open-world game like GTA 5. Needless to say, players will have many missions that they can complete in this thrilling game, which can also be played offline.

From tanks to helicopters, the title has a good collection of vehicles that players can pick from. Players can also arrange their own car races and escape from cops.

Download it here.

#4 - New Gangster Crime

Image via Woop Woop Games (YouTube)

Apart from the main missions, this title provides players with additional missions that they can complete. Players get the chance to earn resources by completing these additional missions.

Like GTA 5, this action-adventure title can also be enjoyed without an internet connection. New Gangster Crime has a good collection of vehicles like sports cars, motorcycles, and attack helicopters.

Download it here.

#5 - Gang War Mafia

Image via Softtech Gamerz (YouTube)

Like GTA 5, this title revolves around gang wars, but with a different style. This is an FPS game that follows the military-style of combat.

The game has a great arsenal of weapons that a player can use to ensure that he/she is the last gangster standing. This title has a rating of 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

