5 best open world Android games like GTA 5 under 500 MB

GTA 5 is one of the best titles in the GTA franchise, appreciated for its missions and colossal open-world. This title offers the biggest map compared to all the other Grand Theft Auto titles, and players can navigate this world whenever they want.

Unfortunately, GTA 5 cannot be downloaded and played on Android devices. So, if players want to enjoy similar open-world titles, this list will help them choose the best one.

Best open-world Android alternatives to GTA 5 under 500 MB

These are five of the best such games that are available in the Google Play Store:

1. MadOut2 BigCityOnline

Image Credits: APKPure.com

This title offers an open-world map sprawled over 10 square kilometers, just like the large map of GTA 5. It also has excellent car physics and offers over 40 types of vehicles that players can cruise around in.

MadOut2 has over 10 million downloads and a rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store. It also offers a variety of weapons that are helpful when it comes to the completion of missions.

Size: 413 MB

Download it from here.

2. New Gangster Crime

Image Credits: BADBOSSGAMEPLAY (YouTube)

The interesting and dynamic gameplay of this title has captured the attention of many mobile gamers. Like GTA 5, players have to assume the role of a gangster and take part in different heists.

The best part about New Gangster Crime is that it can also be played offline. Players need to complete many action-centric missions with the help of a powerful arsenal of weapons provided to them.

Size: 301 MB

Download it from here.

3. Stickman Crime Thug City: Open World

Image Credits: APKPure.com

Players who are into stickman games can try out this title, which has components of GTA 5 in it. This game progresses to the next level with the completion of the previous level.

Players need to take part in various types of criminal activities as they are gangsters. Thanks to its simple controls and immersive background sound effects, Stickman Crime has a rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store.

Size: 96 MB

Download it from here.

4. Dude Theft War: Open World Sandbox Simulator BETA

Image Credits: APKPure.com

Players who like games with pixelated graphics will enjoy Dude Theft War. This sandbox game also offers an open-world map like GTA 5, though it is not as detailed as the Rockstar Games classic.

This title gets appreciated for its simple and engaging gameplay, and players can engage in gang wars and shoot enemies with the weapons provided in-game.

Size: 85 MB

Download it from here.

5. Gangster City – Battle Royale 3D & FPS Shooter

Image Credits: APKPure.com

This game has battle royale aspects combined with action and adventure. It also takes up very little storage space and is appreciated for being compatible with low-end Android devices.

Like GTA 5, this title allows players to steal vehicles. Gangster City also offers enough explosives and weapons that players can use to complete over 30 missions.

Size: 39 MB

Download it from here.