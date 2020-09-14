5 Best open-world games like GTA 5 for Android

The GTA video game series has set a benchmark for open-world gaming. Every GTA game has a unique map of its own with various places that can be explored by anyone who plays it.

Even though Rockstar Games ported some of its best titles to the Android gaming platform, GTA 5 did not make the cut. So even though you cannot enjoy the title on your Android devices, there are many games like GTA 5 that you can play instead.

5 best open-world games for Android like GTA 5

These are five of the best open-world games like GTA 5 for Android:

1. Max Payne Mobile

Max Payne Mobile. Image: Mob.org.

Many parallels have been drawn between two of the best open-world Rockstar Series, and Max Payne is undoubtedly one of the best shooting video games of all time. It offers many vehicles and weapons like GTA 5, with the help of which you can accomplish missions.

Max Payne is about the story of a detective of the New York Police Department who will stop at nothing to avenge the death of his family. This title has a rating of 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store, and the thrilling storyline will ensure a good gaming experience.

2. Dude Theft War: Open World Sandbox Simulator BETA

Dude Theft Wars. Image: Google Play.

If you are a mobile gamer who is into pixelated graphics, you can give this game a try. When it comes to open-world gaming, this sandbox game will provide you with many reasons to move around and explore the map.

The gameplay is engaging and has a more casual approach when compared to a serious game like GTA 5. This title will also allow you to go on a shooting spree, which will bring back memories of GTA 5.

3. Miami Criminal Life In Open World

Miami Criminal Life In Open World. Image: APKPure.com.

This game has a rating of 4.4 stars on the Google Play Store, which suggests that it is a title that is liked by mobile gamers. As the name suggests, this game will give you a chance to lead the life of a criminal in the city of Miami.

You already know that it is an open-world game from the name of the title, and even though it is not as vast as the map of GTA 5, it is worth exploring. There are weapons and vehicles that you can use to complete exciting missions.

4. Gangstar New Orleans OpenWorld

Gangstar New Orleans. Image:ReXdl.com.

Like GTA 5, this is a famous game from the Gangstar series. It is all about the lifestyle and shenanigans of the biker gangs who rule the streets of the city. You will also get a chance to encounter crooked cops who will surely remind you of GTA 5.

Due to the open-world offered by the title, this is the best Android game you can choose if you want to explore the nooks and corners of the dark side of the map offered to you.

5. MadOut2 BigCityOnline

MadOut 2 BigCity. Image: Real Gaming World (YouTube).

The title offers two features that are very similar to GTA 5, with one being the open-world aspect of the game. When it comes to mobile gaming, the title offers a map spread over 10 square kilometers.

The second similarity is the fact that the game has nice car physics. Even though GTA 4 had better car physics than GTA 5, the latest game in the GTA series is not far behind. It is interesting to note that there are over 40 types of cars that you can choose from in this title.