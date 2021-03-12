Players automatically drift to GTA 5, when it comes to action-adventure and open-world games. It is the latest title in the GTA series, which was released way back in 2013, but is still loved by people worldwide.

Unfortunately, GTA 5 is not available for iOS devices. If players want to enjoy games like GTA 5, they can check the list down below.

5 best games like GTA 5 for iOS devices in 2021

These are five of the best games like GTA 5 for iOS devices:

1. Max Payne Mobile

Even if the title does not have an open-world for players to navigate, the intense action and the dark storyline will remind players of GTA 5. The signature slow-motion gunplay is likely to catch their attention.

The thrilling missions and plot-twists will ensure that players enjoy the game for hours on an end. The game also gives players the chance to customize their controls.

Download it from here.

2. Gangstar New Orleans

Be it exciting car chases, or interesting story missions, this title has no dearth of crime and adventure that players can indulge in. This title has a good rating of 4.7 stars on the Apple App Store.

Like GTA 5, this game has a vast open-world that players can explore whenever they want. Players can be the ultimate gangster and claim a private island to build their very own luxurious mansion in it.

Download it from here.

3. Auto Gangsters

In this action-adventure title, players can rise through the ranks of the criminal underworld. Like GTA 5, players can pick a fight with random strangers and steal cars to explore the open-world.

The title provides players with the necessary weapons to complete their missions successfully. There are many missions that players can complete in three cities, Liberty City, San Andreas, and Vegas.

Download it from here.

4. Payback 2

Like GTA 5, players can engage in illegal races and complete action-induced missions assigned by the game. They can also connect with their friends online and enjoy the game together.

Payback 2 gives players the opportunity to play in seven cities and pick any of the nine game modes. Players can download this title, which has a great rating of 4.8 stars on the Apple App Store, for free.

Download it from here.

5. MadOut2 BigCityOnline

This title also offers an open-world like GTA 5 that players can explore. Players can connect with their friends over the online mode which can support up to 100 players on the map.

The game is appreciated for its smooth gameplay and nice car physics. MadOut2 BigCityOnline offers over 60 types of cars that players can ride in.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

