GTA is a top-rated action-adventure game series that many players around the world enjoy. The first GTA game was released in 1997, and the latest title in the series is GTA 5, released in 2013.

However, GTA on a mobile platform for low-end users is not feasible at the moment. However, there are similar games that provide a similar experience to the GTA series on Android devices. This article discusses the best ones.

5 best free Android games like GTA under 200 MB in 2021

1. Real Miami Gangster Grand City: Crime Simulator 3D

Image via Google Play

Like the GTA series, players get to be a gangster and take part in gang wars. The game offers players an open-world which they can explore by driving around in cars.

Players can choose to play in three cities: Liberty City, San Andreas, and Vegas. With over a million downloads. The game has a rating of 4.1 stars on the Google Play Store.

Size: 103 MB

Download it from here.

2. Real Gangster Grand City – Crime Simulator Game

Image via Google Play

Players step into the shoes of a gangster and indulge in criminal activities, like they did in the GTA games. Since it is an open-world game, players can explore the city whenever they want.

The title has easy and intuitive gameplay, so beginners will not have any trouble following it. The game has a good arsenal of weapons that players can use to shoot their enemies.

Size: 37 MB

Download it from here.

3. Grand Vegas Crime Simulator: Gangster Games

Image via Tra4nce (YouTube)

This title is also an action-adventure, open-world game, like the GTA titles. Grand Vegas Crime Simulator: Gangster Games has a rating of 4.6 stars on the Google Play Store.

The game has an interesting story that players can enjoy where they will have to perform challenging roles. The title has 3D graphics that portray realistic fighting sequences.

Size: 99 MB

Download it from here.

4. Grand Gangsters 3D

Image via GameScott (YouTube)

Players will get GTA vibes from this title as it revolves around cars and crime. The combination of auto racing and shooter elements makes Grand Gangsters 3D even more enjoyable.

There are over 15 weapons and auto vehicles that players can choose from. This title is compatible with low-end Android devices and has over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Size: 22 MB

Download it from here.

5. Grand Gangster Shooter: Pixel 3D Gun Crime Game

Image via Gamer Boy (YouTube)

Mobile gamers will get to complete many exciting missions, like they did in the GTA titles. Grand Gangster Shooter: Pixel 3D Gun Crime Game offers over 30 tasks that players can take part in.

Players have the option of stealing vehicles like cars, tanks, helicopters, etc. There are mystery boxes containing money and guns that players can find lying around while completing missions.

Size: 43 MB

Download it from here.