5 best games like GTA under 100 MB on Google Play Store in 2021

GTA is one of the best action-adventure game series, which is popular worldwide. Some of the famous titles of the GTA franchise are GTA V, GTA: San Andreas, GTA: Vice City, and GTA IV, etc.

Out of the above titles, only two, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas, are available on the Google Play Store, along with GTA III, GTA: Liberty City Stories, and GTA: Chinatown Wars. Players who like the GTA series can also check out the following games.

Top 5 games like GTA under 100 MB on Google Play Store

#1 - Miami Crime Simulator 2

Image via DroidCheat (YouTube)

If players have played Miami Crime Simulator, they will also like the second installment. The second part is loved by many, as it offers new tasks and entertaining missions.

Like GTA games, this title also revolves around crimes committed by gangsters. The game also offers exciting rewards that players can claim by completing the tasks assigned.

Size: 85 MB

Download it from here.

#2 - California Straight 2 Compton

Image via BestAndroidGame (YouTube)

This title is heavily inspired by GTA San Andreas, and players will have a great time playing it. There are cars and guns that players can buy to make sure that their missions are successful.

The game is filled with gang wars, and the primary aim of players is to take full control over the neighborhood. Also, the title has a good arsenal of weapons and ammunitions that players can use.

Size: 42 MB

Download it from here.

#3 - Miami Crime Vice Town

Image via Woop Woop Games (YouTube)

This game is played from the third-person perspective and is appreciated for its good graphics. There are several weapons and explosives that players can use to complete missions.

Like the games in the GTA franchise, players can use bikes and cars to roam around the map. This title has a rating of four stars and over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Size: 88 MB

Download it from here.

#4 - Crime War S. Andreas

Image via DroidGameplaysTV (YouTube)

Like the GTA games, players will be given many missions and heists that they can enjoy. Since the game offers a vast open-world, players can explore the views on foot or by using a vehicle.

Players will have a good time following the story of a young man who gets tied up in the world of crimes. They can also take part in races using the supercars offered by the title.

Size: 96 MB

Download it from here.

#5 - Grand Gangsters 3D

Image via Pinterest

With the backdrop of the fictional world of Sin City, this title deals with street crimes that wreak havoc in the streets. Players can steal cars and take part in illegal races, like they did in the GTA titles.

The best part about this title is that it is compatible with low-end Android devices. With intuitive touch controls, Grand Gangsters 3D has a rating of four stars on the Google Play Store.

Size: 22 MB

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

