GTA Vice City is an action-adventure game which focuses on the lifestyle of gangsters. The open world offered by the game allows players to explore Vice City in fancy cars.

GTA Vice City is available across various platforms and can be downloaded easily. Players who are looking for more games like GTA Vice City for their Android device can take a look at the list given below for some ideas.

5 best Android games like GTA Vice City in 2021

These are five of the best Android games like GTA Vice City:

1. Gang Wars: City of Mafia and Crime

From recruiting gangsters to building a criminal empire, this game bears a resemblance to GTA Vice City. Players can engage in various exciting criminal activities in this title.

There are many crime syndicates that players will have to face and bring down to establish their dominance. There are 30 hero characters that players can choose from in this game.

2. Super Miami Girl: City Dog Crime

In this game, players will take on the role of a police officer instead of a gangster. With a female protagonist in the lead, there are over 20 missions that players can complete.

Like GTA Vice City, this title also has a good collection of vehicles that players can use to cruise around. Players can also raise 3 dogs who will grow up to be their bodyguards.

3. Grand Gangstar Miami City Theft

Like GTA Vice City, this game is also inspired by the city of Miami. This title can be played offline and has a rating of 4.4 stars on the Google Play Store.

The game offers a decent arsenal of weapons that players can use to kill their enemies. Needless to say, there are various missions for players to complete in this title.

4. Miami crime simulator

Players will have the primary duty of protecting their neighborhood from other thugs and gangsters. Like GTA Vice City, players can drive around in cool sports car and explore the city.

Players also have the option to earn in-game money by completing missions. This title provides a solid variety of weapons for players to choose from as well.

5. Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime

The Gangstar series is often compared to the GTA series, and those who have enjoyed GTA Vice City, will likely enjoy this title as well. This game has intuitive and simple controls.

There are over 80 action-packed missions for players to complete. This game has a good collection of vehicles, which include armored muscle cars, tanks and many more.

