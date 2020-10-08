5 best games like GTA: Vice City on Google Play Store

The immense success of the GTA franchise has prompted Rockstar Games to port a few of their famous GTA titles to the mobile gaming platform. GTA: Vice City, which is the tenth installment of the series, is one of those games.

If you have already played GTA: Vice City and loved it, you can try out some of the games listed below as they are similar to Rockstar Games' classic.

5 best games that are similar to GTA: Vice City on Google Play Store

Here are five of the best games like GTA: Vice City which you can download from Google Play Store:

1. Miami Crime Simulator

Miami Crime Simulator (Image Credits: Google Play)

GTA: Vice City is famously inspired by Miami and if you want to rediscover the American city through another game, you should try Miami Crime Simulator.

This title has a poster which is very similar to that of GTA: Vice City. In this game, you will be required to protect your area from other gangsters. You can also complete missions if you want to earn coins.

Download the game here.

2. Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime

Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime (Image Credits: Gangstar, YouTube)

Like GTA: Vice City, Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime will give you an open world to explore and many activities to indulge in. Be sure to watch your every step as the city is infested with criminals.

You can complete over 80 action-oriented missions in Gangstar Vegas. The game also offers vehicles like fighter jets, muscle cars, armored tanks and hoverbikes.

Download the game here.

3. Real Gangster Crime 2

Real Gangster Crime 2 (Image Credits: APKPure.com)

Real Gangster Crime 2 revolves around the life of a gangster, which will surely remind you of GTA: Vice City.

The game has a large variety of weapons that you can use to kill your enemies and complete missions successfully. You can also observe a stunning aerial view of the city once you use the helicopter in the game.

Download the game here.

4. Rope Hero: Vice Town

Rope Hero: Vice Town (Image Credits: Google Play)

Rope Hero: Vice Town has to be played from the third-person perspective, like GTA: Vice City. Moreover, the game is very action-centric, with lots of missions to complete.

You will step into the shoes of a blue superhero whose duty is to ensure that there is no crime in the city. Instead of being a gangster, you will be on the right side of the law and will have to complete missions to restore justice.

Download the game here.

5. Super Miami Girl: City Dog Crime

Super Miami Girl: City Dog Crime (Image Credits: Google Play)

Super Miami Girl: City Dog Crime will allow you to reverse the role that you played in GTA: Vice City as you will be a female police officer. This is one of the few action Android games which has a female protagonist.

This title will offer your over 50 different vehicles and as a policewoman, your duty will be to save the city by completing 20 missions.

Download the game here.