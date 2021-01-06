5 best offline Android games like GTA San Andreas in 2021

GTA San Andreas is one of the best titles from the popular GTA franchise. The game, which is available on Google Play Store, allows players to take part in action-centric missions and various side activities.

If players are looking for offline Android games like GTA San Andreas, they can check out some of the games listed below.

What are some of the best offline Android games like GTA San Andreas in 2021?

#1 Gangs Town Story – action open-world shooter

Gangs Town Story (Image via Android Games, YouTube)

Gangs Town Story is a third-person, open-world game like GTA San Andreas. The life of gangsters is beautifully portrayed in this title, which has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google Play Store.

Players can complete many action-centric missions with the help of weapons and explosives like AK-47, Grenade Launcher, etc. The game also has many vehicles that players can take out for a spin.

Download the game from here.

2. San Andreas: 3D Real Gangsters

San Andreas: 3D Real Gangsters (Image via DroidGameplaysTV, YouTube)

San Andreas: 3D Real Gangsters has a detailed story that players will be drawn into.

Since this is an open-world game, players can engage in many fun activities. They can also choose to earn money by completing the missions offered by the game.

Download the game from here.

3. California Straight 2 Compton

California Straight 2 Compton (Image via BestAndroidGame, YouTube)

Like in GTA San Andreas, players will have to engage in several gang wars to gain control of the neighborhood in California Straight 2 Compton.

The missions offered by this game will surely remind players of the Rockstar Games classic. The game provides enough weapons for players to use as they strive for success.

Download the game from here.

4. Grand Gangsters 3D

Grand Gangsters 3D (Image via Pinterest)

Grand Gangsters 3D is a good offline game for players who are into cars and crime as it has shooter and auto-racing elements. It also has good graphics and intuitive controls.

Players can take part in illegal races and get chased by the cops, like in GTA San Andreas.

Download the game from here.

#5 San Andreas Crime Stories

San Andreas Crime Stories (Image via SPtv | Android gameplay, YouTube)

In San Andreas Crime Stories, players will have to complete interesting missions, just like they did in GTA San Andreas. The mini-maps in this game will help them trace the missions.

Since it is an open-world game, players can travel around the map and explore various places. They can also engage in exciting side activities.

Download the game from here.

