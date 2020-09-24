The Grand Theft Auto series is one of the best action-adventure games that's available in the market today. Each GTA title offers exhilarating missions that players can fulfill, along with an open-world that can be explored at any pace they please.

Due to the huge success of the GTA series on other platforms, Rockstar Games decided to port a few of their best titles to handheld devices as well. If you have already completed the Android versions of the original GTA games, then here are some alternatives of a similar nature for you to try. The added bonus is that all of these titles can be played offline!

Best offline Android games like GTA under 100 MB

These are three of the best offline Android games like GTA under 100 MB:

1. Grand Gangster Miami City Auto Theft

Grand Gangster Miami City. Image: APKPure.com.

Your main focus in this game is to free Miami city from hordes of criminals. There are violent thugs roaming the streets, so ensure that you equip yourself with a solid gun right from the off.

There are a lot of missions to complete in the game, just as it is with the GTA franchise. This title also offers an open-world, which means that you can explore the map at your own pace.

Size: 71 MB

2. Gangster Survival 3D – Crime City 2019

Gangster Survival 3D. Image: APKPure.com.

In this title, the main objective is to avoid getting arrested by the city's determined police force. The game will offer many gangster-style missions for you to fulfill as well.

The open-world environment portrayed by this game will surely remind you of the GTA series. There are also realistic weapons and cars that you can use to complete said missions.

Size: 59 MB

3. Grand Gangsters 3D

Grand Gangster 3D. Image: Google Play.

This game is based in Sin City, and the story revolves around the common street crimes that occuer here. Much like GTA 5, this game also allows you to steal cars and take part in races. The police in this title can be quite the nuisance to deal with too.

This title has six motor vehicle theft missions that you can try out. The intuitive touch controls make playing this game a rather enjoyable experience.

Size: 22 MB