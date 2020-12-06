GTA San Andreas on Android and iOS: Download size, links, and more

GTA San Andreas has always been one of the best titles in the GTA franchise. Being an action-adventure video game, it includes some good fighting sequences and interesting missions that players can enjoy.

GTA San Andreas is available across various platforms and one of them is the mobile gaming platform. This is good news for all mobile gamers who want to play the Rockstar Games title on their Android and iOS devices.

GTA San Andreas is known for its tough missions and the game's mobile version also captured the essence of it. The game is not very different on a phone than on a console.

When players get tired of completing missions, they can go ahead and finish up the side activities that the game offers. GTA San Andreas also has a gorgeous open world that can be explored by players using vehicles that the game offers.

GTA San Andreas: Download size and price

This title takes up a significant amount of storage space compared to other mobile games of similar nature. The download size of this Rockstar Games classic is 2.6 GB, which is the highest of all the GTA mobile games. Players will also have to pay $6.99 for buying GTA San Andreas on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. This price varies from region to region.

GTA San Andreas: Links

GTA San Andreas can run smoothly on both Android and iOS devices. If players are interested in buying the game, they can head to the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. GTA San Andreas has a great rating of 4.6 stars on the Google Play Store and 4.4 stars on the Apple App Store.

Android device owners: Download it from here.

iOS device owners: Download it from here.

