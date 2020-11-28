GTA San Andreas is one of the most renowned titles in the GTA franchise. The Rockstar classic is known for its thrilling missions, memorable characters, and interesting storyline.

GTA San Andreas is an open-world game and gives players the chance to take part in side quests or miscellaneous interactions whenever they want. If players love GTA San Andreas and want to enjoy more open-world games of similar nature on their phones, they can take a look at the list below.

5 best open-world Android games like GTA San Andreas as of November 2020

1. Gangstar New Orleans OpenWorld

Image via Gameloft

Gangstar New Orleans OpenWorld is about the life of gangsters who rule the streets. Players will also have to encounter shady cops on their way.

Like GTA San Andreas, this game also allows its players to explore the open-world. The title also offers a variety of weapons to suit different playstyles.

Download it from here.

Advertisement

2. Gangs Town Story – action open-world shooter

Image via Android Games (YouTube)

Gangs Town Story is a third-person open-world game like GTA San Andreas. There are several gangsters, cops, and special soldiers that players will have to deal with while playing this game.

The title also has a collection of vehicles that help players explore the map. This game has a decent arsenal of weapons including a Grenade Launcher, AK-47, and more.

Download it from here.

3. Dude Theft Wars: Open World Sandbox Simulator

Image via Oddman Games (YouTube)

Players who are into pixelated graphics and block-like characters will have more fun playing this action-adventure title. Players can either lead a quiet life in the game or take part in crazy missions.

Like GTA San Andreas, players can explore the world offered by this game in the vehicles of their choice. This game can be downloaded for free and has a rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store.

Advertisement

Download it from here.

4. MadOut2 BigCityOnline

Image via GAMEPLAYCUBE (YouTube)

The open-world map of this title is sprawled over 10 square kilometers and players can discover new places while cruising around in over 40 types of cars. The game also offers robust car physics.

There are many exciting missions like GTA San Andreas that players can be a part of. This game has a rating of 4.2 stars and over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

5. New Gangster Crime

Image via BADBOSSGAMEPLAY (YouTube)

This title has interesting and dynamic gameplay which many mobile gamers may enjoy. Players will take on the role of a gangster and take part in different heists, just like they did in GTA San Andreas.

Advertisement

There are many action-centric missions that players will have to complete to progress in the game. It also has the bonus of being available to play offline.

Download it from here.