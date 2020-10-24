5 best Android games like GTA San Andreas under 400 MB

GTA San Andreas is one of the most popular action-adventure games belonging to the Grand Theft Auto franchise. It is known for its storyline, characters, open-world map, and challenging missions.

Storage space is often a problem when it comes to downloading games. So, if you wanted to download GTA San Andreas but could not due to a lack of sufficient space, this article will help you select a few titles of similar nature that are under 400 MB.

Best Android replacements for GTA San Andreas

These are five of the best such titles on the Google Play Store:

1. New Gangster Crime

The highlight of this action game is its exciting and dynamic gameplay. Like GTA San Andreas, you will step into the shoes of a gangster and take part in criminal activities and heists.

There are many action-centric missions that are offered by New Gangster Crime. To make sure that you complete missions successfully, this title will provide you with a good arsenal of weapons to use.

Size: 301 MB

Download it from here.

2. Gang Wars: City of Mafia and Crime

You will have to build your own criminal empire by recruiting gangsters and thugs in this title. You can indulge in a lot of criminal activities, like you did in GTA San Andreas.

Gang Wars also offers a vast, expansive map where you can take down crime syndicates and defeat enemies to establish your dominance. If you want to recruit, you will have the option to choose from over 30 hero characters.

Size: 227 MB

Download it from here.

3. Crime War S. Andreas

This title comes very close to the gameplay and characters of GTA San Andreas. So, it is safe to say that this Android game is one of the many inspired by the Rockstar Games classic.

Since Crime War is below 100 MB, you cannot expect it to be very detailed and polished when it comes to missions. This game also has a collection of supercars that you can take out for a spin.

Size: 96 MB

Download it from here.

4. San Andreas Crime Stories

This title is an action-adventure, open-world game like GTA San Andreas. It is also quite famous, as it has been downloaded from the Google Play Store over 10 million times!

The ultimate objective in Crime Stories is to shoot enemies and rule the streets. You can participate in side activities like flying a helicopter or jet plane when you get bored of completing missions.

Size: 71 MB

Download it from here.

5. California Straight 2 Compton

From the poster to the gameplay, it will not take time to realize that this title is a GTA San Andreas clone. You will have to establish your dominance and power in this game by defeating other gangs.

The open-world map will make sure that you have a fun time exploring the map that California Straight 2 Compton has to offer. There are also many weapons and vehicles that you can use to complete missions.

Size: 42 MB

Download it from here.