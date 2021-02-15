5 best Android games like GTA 5 under 300 MB in 2021

GTA 5 is an action-adventure game known for its storyline, characters, and missions. It also offers players a vast open-world where they can take part in various side activities.

Unfortunately, GTA 5 cannot be played on Android devices. If players want to enjoy more such games under 300 MB, they can look at the list below.

Best Android alternatives to GTA 5 in 2021

These are five of the best such titles under 300 MB:

#1 - Sins Of Miami Gangster

Image via Gaming Mobile (YouTube)

Players will have to step into the shoes of a gangster in this open-world, action-adventure title. Sins Of Miami Gangster follows a story of revenge where gamers will have to serve justice to wrongdoers.

Like GTA 5, this game provides players with the necessary weapons to defeat enemies. Currently in its early access stage, the game also has a good collection of vehicles like cars, jet-ski, boat, etc., that players can cruise around in.

Size: 202 MB

Download it from here

#2 - Grand Vegas Crime Simulator: Gangster Games

Image via Tra4nce (YouTube)

Like GTA 5, this is also an action-adventure, open-world game filled with missions. It has an interesting story, which will make sure that players enjoy it for hours on end.

The 3D graphics improves the fighting sequences and makes Grand Vegas Crime Simulator more realistic. Players will have to perform challenging roles in this title, which has a rating of 4.6 stars on the Google Play Store.

Size: 99 MB

Download it from here

#3 - Grand Gangster Shooter: Pixel 3D Gun Crime Game

Image via Gamer Boy (YouTube)

This action-adventure title has over 30 missions that players can complete. They can engage in activities like stealing cars, racing, etc., like they did in GTA 5.

Players can find many mystery boxes lying around the map in Grand Gangster Shooter. These boxes contain money and guns that they can use to complete exciting missions successfully.

Size: 43 MB

Download it from here

#4 - Grand Gangster Sandbox Simulator: Open World games

Image via Google Play

This game revolves around the criminal activities of gangsters, like GTA 5. Players will surely have a fun time playing the Cops vs Robbers game missions that this title offers.

Gamers can plan bank heists in this FPS game. Grand Gangster Sandbox Simulator also gets appreciated for its graphics and easy controls.

Size: 50 MB

Download it from here

#5 - Gangster Grand Action Game: Open World New Game 3D

Image via Google Play

Players will get to take part in many gangster missions, like they did in GTA 5. The game has a good arsenal of weapons that players can use to defeat enemies.

Gangster Grand Action Game is appreciated for its intuitive controls and 3D graphics. It has a rating of 4.6 stars on the Google Play Store.

Size: 58 MB

Download it from here

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

