How to download and play GTA 5 on Android devices using Steam Link in April 2021: Step-by-step guide for beginners

When it comes to the action-adventure genre of gaming, GTA 5 is one of the best titles. Along with completing missions, players can also be a part of an exciting open world.

Mobile gamers cannot access GTA 5 as it is not available on the Play Store or the App Store. However, there is a way in which players can enjoy GTA 5 on their Android devices. This article discusses how to use Steam Link to run GTA 5 on Android devices.

Note: Players need to remember that GTA 5 must be running on a PC/laptop through Steam which should be connected to their Android device. The device should have decent specifications and must have access to the internet.

Also read: Top 5 games like GTA 5 that can be played on smartphones

How to download and play GTA 5 on Android devices using Steam Link in April 2021

Image via 9to5Mac

Follow the steps below to enjoy GTA 5 on Android devices:

Download the Steam Link application on their device. Click here to download.

Pair their Android device with the Steam Link app.

Click on the ‘Start Playing’ button.

The screen will then convert into the Big Picture Mode and get mirrored on the Android device.

Head over to the Steam library and select GTA 5.

Click the ‘Play’ button to start the game.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to some, several new players often search for these 'newbie' tips and tricks.

Also read: 3 best offline games like GTA 5 for iOS devices in 2021