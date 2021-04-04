Create
How to download and play GTA 5 on Android devices using Steam Link in April 2021: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Debolina Banerjee
ANALYST
Modified 1 hr ago
Feature

When it comes to the action-adventure genre of gaming, GTA 5 is one of the best titles. Along with completing missions, players can also be a part of an exciting open world.

Mobile gamers cannot access GTA 5 as it is not available on the Play Store or the App Store. However, there is a way in which players can enjoy GTA 5 on their Android devices. This article discusses how to use Steam Link to run GTA 5 on Android devices.

Note: Players need to remember that GTA 5 must be running on a PC/laptop through Steam which should be connected to their Android device. The device should have decent specifications and must have access to the internet.

How to download and play GTA 5 on Android devices using Steam Link in April 2021

Image via 9to5Mac
Image via 9to5Mac

Follow the steps below to enjoy GTA 5 on Android devices:

  • Download the Steam Link application on their device. Click here to download.
  • Pair their Android device with the Steam Link app.
  • Click on the ‘Start Playing’ button.
  • The screen will then convert into the Big Picture Mode and get mirrored on the Android device.
  • Head over to the Steam library and select GTA 5.
  • Click the ‘Play’ button to start the game.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to some, several new players often search for these 'newbie' tips and tricks.

Published 04 Apr 2021, 11:31 IST
