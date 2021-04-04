How to download and play GTA 5 on Android devices using Steam Link in April 2021: Step-by-step guide for beginners

When it comes to the action-adventure genre of gaming, GTA 5 is one of the best titles. Along with completing missions, players can also be a part of an exciting open world.
Mobile gamers cannot access GTA 5 as it is not available on the Play Store or the App Store. However, there is a way in which players can enjoy GTA 5 on their Android devices. This article discusses how to use Steam Link to run GTA 5 on Android devices.
Note: Players need to remember that GTA 5 must be running on a PC/laptop through Steam which should be connected to their Android device. The device should have decent specifications and must have access to the internet.
Also read: Top 5 games like GTA 5 that can be played on smartphones
How to download and play GTA 5 on Android devices using Steam Link in April 2021
Follow the steps below to enjoy GTA 5 on Android devices:
- Download the Steam Link application on their device. Click here to download.
- Pair their Android device with the Steam Link app.
- Click on the ‘Start Playing’ button.
- The screen will then convert into the Big Picture Mode and get mirrored on the Android device.
- Head over to the Steam library and select GTA 5.
- Click the ‘Play’ button to start the game.
Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to some, several new players often search for these 'newbie' tips and tricks.
Also read: 3 best offline games like GTA 5 for iOS devices in 2021