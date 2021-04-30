GTA 5 is one of the best titles developed by Rockstar Games. From crazy missions to a thrilling open-world, players cannot possibly get bored of GTA 5 because of a huge range of activities to engage with.

Unfortunately, GTA 5 cannot run on mobile devices. Nonetheless, players can explore the following games that are similar to the beloved GTA title.

5 best games like GTA 5 for 4 GB RAM Android devices in 2021

1. Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime

Image via Gameloft

This open-world game has over 80 missions. This title is popular in the mobile gaming world and has over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Like GTA 5, the game has a collection of great vehicles like hoverbikes, muscle cars, tanks, etc. The title has good 3D graphics and intuitive touch-screen controls.

Download it from here.

2. Gangs Town Story – action open-world shooter

Image via Avega Games (YouTube)

Like GTA 5, this open-world game is filled with intense action and thrilling adventures. Players will have to step into the shoes of a gangster and establish their dominance.

Players will have to fend off cops and elite soldiers while completing missions. The game offers weapons and explosives like AK-47, Grenade Launcher, RPG, Flamethrower, etc.

Download it from here.

3. MadOut2 BigCityOnline

Image via GAMEPLAYCUBE (YouTube)

This game is an action-adventure, open-world title, like GTA 5. It allows players to invite their friends online for a multiplayer experience.

The map covers an area of over 10 sq. km that players can explore. The range of realistic cars and the good car physics of this title will surely impress players.

Download it from here.

4. Los Angeles Crimes

Image via Techzamazing (YouTube)

The title has the active-ragdoll and realistic physics that players like in GTA. The game gives off GTA Online vibes because of its global community of players.

Players can enjoy as many as five game modes and over six maps. Los Angeles Crimes also has modes like team death-match, zombie survival, car race, etc.

Download it from here.

5. New Gangster Crime

Image via Woop Woop Games (YouTube)

In this title, players can enjoy cruising around in motorcycles and fancy cars, as they did in GTA 5. One can also change the appearance of their characters using the skins offered by the game.

New Gangster Crime has its fair share of side activities apart from its main missions. Players can acquire various in-game resources if they can complete additional missions.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

