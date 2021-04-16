There are many action-adventure titles in the gaming world, but nothing beats the craze surrounding GTA 5. Even seven and a half years since its release, GTA 5 is still appreciated for its gameplay, storyline, and graphics.

GTA 5 has inspired a lot of mobile games over time, but sadly, it itself is not available on mobile gaming platforms. If players want to enjoy more games like GTA 5 under 1 GB on their Android devices, they can check the list given below.

Also read: How to play GTA 5 on Android smartphones using Xbox Game Pass

5 best games like GTA 5 under 1 GB for Android devices in 2021

These are five of the best Android games like GTA 5 under 1 GB:

1. Gangstar New Orleans OpenWorld

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Like GTA 5, this title will allow players to explore a vast open world and indulge in the game's activities. Players can witness the shenanigans of various gangsters in this title.

Players will go on a journey from being the most unpopular gangster in the city to the crime kingpin. The story missions are exciting and necessary weapons will be provided to players to complete them.

Size: 916 MB

Advertisement

Download the game from here.

2. Gangs Town Story – action open-world shooter

Image via Avega Games (YouTube)

Gang wars and crime define this action-adventure title. The game has a clothing store where players can try on different outfits to change their characters' appearance.

Like GTA 5, players can use several vehicles to explore locations around the open-world map. Players will have to complete their missions, but soldiers, cops, and more, will try to hinder their progress.

Size: 886

Download the game from here.

3. Los Angeles Crimes

Image via AdGaming (YouTube)

Advertisement

This title lets players play, discover, and create exciting, immersive worlds that they can be a part of. The game also gives players the chance to take part in exciting team deathmatches.

There are as many as 6 different maps that players can explore in this title. The maps may not be as huge and detailed as the map offered by GTA 5, but players can have a fun time exploring the different locations.

Size: 354 MB

Download the game from here.

4. MadOut2 BigCityOnline

Image via GAMEPLAYCUBE (YouTube)

This action-adventure title will remind players of GTA 5 in terms of gameplay. Players can roam around the open-world map of this title, which covers an area of 10 square kilometers.

MadOut2 BigCityOnline has a good collection of over 40 cars and is appreciated for its car physics. The game has a rating of 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store.

Size: 458 MB

Download the game from here.

5. Dude Theft Wars: Openworld Sandbox Simulator BETA

Advertisement

Image via Oddman Games (YouTube)

Players who are into pixelated graphics will surely enjoy this title. Like GTA 5, this sandbox game also packs in quite a few adventures that players can enjoy.

Players can shoot their enemies with the guns provided by the title. This game has over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Size: 104 MB

Download the game from here.

Also read: How to download and play GTA 5 on Android devices using Steam Link in April 2021: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

Also read: How to play GTA 5 on Android using PS Remote Play in April 2021: Step-by-step guide