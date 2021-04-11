Even if GTA 5 is available on many platforms, mobile gaming platforms are not one of them. Sadly, in an attempt to mislead players, various websites prompt players to download GTA 5 APK files compatible with mobile devices. These are fake, and players must stay away from them.

Players can run GTA 5 on their mobile devices with the help of their PC or PS4. They can use Steam Link or PS Remote Play for this purpose. Players can take a look at the articles given below to learn more:

Recently, it was announced that GTA 5 is coming back to Xbox Game Pass. The game was re-released on 8th April 2021 on the video game subscription service.

GTA 5 was available on Xbox Game Pass from January to May 2020 but was removed and replaced by Red Dead Redemption 2, another Rockstar Games classic.

How to play GTA 5 on Android smartphones using Xbox Game Pass

Image via GameQube (YouTube)

Android players now have another way to enjoy GTA 5 on their mobile devices. They must remember the following points to play the game:

1. Players must ensure that they have a good internet connection, a medium to high-end Android device, and a Bluetooth game controller.

2. Download the Xbox app on their Android device. Click here to download.

Image via Amazon. in

3. Players must buy the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscription. They will have to pay $9.99 per month to avail of the subscription. Indian gamers need to pay ₹700 for the same.

4. Once they have subscribed, players will be able to access the cloud games. Select GTA 5 from the list.

Note: If players do not have an Xbox account, they can only enjoy the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscription for ₹50 for the first month.