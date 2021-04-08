How to play GTA 5 on Android using PS Remote Play in April 2021: Step-by-step guide

GTA 5 is one of the most successful titles in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. It is also one of the best-selling entertainment products of all time, courtesy of GTA Online. However, despite its massive popularity, the title is still not available on mobile gaming platforms.

GTA 5 is only available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Microsoft Windows.

Fortunately for mobile gamers, GTA 5 can now be played on Android devices with the help of Steam Link (PC) and PS Remote Play (PS4).

How can fans play GTA 5 on Android using PS Remote Play?

Players need to follow the steps given below to run GTA 5 on their Android devices using PS Remote Play:

Players have to download the PS Remote Play application. They can click here to do so.

Next, players should enable the ‘Enable Remote Play’ option by following these steps: Settings > Remote Play Connection Settings > Enable Remote Play.

They must then log in to their account and connect to their PlayStation. In case the device doesn't get connected, players can manually register their device by following these steps: Settings > Remote Play Connection Settings > Add device.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to veteran gamers, many new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.

