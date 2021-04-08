How to play GTA 5 on Android using PS Remote Play in April 2021: Step-by-step guide

GTA 5 is one of the most successful titles in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. It is also one of the best-selling entertainment products of all time, courtesy of GTA Online. However, despite its massive popularity, the title is still not available on mobile gaming platforms.
GTA 5 is only available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Microsoft Windows.
Fortunately for mobile gamers, GTA 5 can now be played on Android devices with the help of Steam Link (PC) and PS Remote Play (PS4).
How can fans play GTA 5 on Android using PS Remote Play?
Players need to follow the steps given below to run GTA 5 on their Android devices using PS Remote Play:
- Players have to download the PS Remote Play application. They can click here to do so.
- Next, players should enable the ‘Enable Remote Play’ option by following these steps: Settings > Remote Play Connection Settings > Enable Remote Play.
- They must then log in to their account and connect to their PlayStation. In case the device doesn't get connected, players can manually register their device by following these steps: Settings > Remote Play Connection Settings > Add device.
Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to veteran gamers, many new players often search for these "newbie" tips and tricks.
