GTA 5 on Android: Players will be able to play the game on Android using Xbox Game Pass

GTA 5 is coming to Xbox Game Pass this year, much to the delight of action-adventure game lovers. GTA 5 is one of those games that has managed to stay relevant for nearly eight years since its release.
GTA 5 has a huge reach and is available on many platforms, including:
- PlayStation 4
- PlayStation 5
- PlayStation 3
- Xbox One
- Xbox 360
- Xbox Series X
- Xbox Series S
- Microsoft Windows
Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft’s video game subscription service that allows players to enjoy a wide range of games. It can be used with the Xbox (X/s and One) consoles, Microsoft Windows (PCs), and Android devices, using xCloud.
GTA 5 on Android: Players can play on Android using Xbox Game Pass
Mobile gamers are jubilant because GTA 5 will finally be accessible on Android devices. Xbox Cloud Gaming has made this possible. The only other way to enjoy GTA 5 on Android devices is to run it using Steam Link.
Players cannot enjoy GTA 5 on their mobile devices as it is not available on the Play Store. The other GTA 5 APK links are fake and illegitimate.
The game is all set to arrive on April 8, 2021. GTA 5 was previously available on Xbox Game Pass from January to May 2020 before it was removed and replaced with Red Dead Redemption 2, another Rockstar Games classic.
Note: To enjoy the game on the phone, users must have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and the Xbox Game Pass app installed on the Android device.
