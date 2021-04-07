GTA 5 on Android: Players will be able to play the game on Android using Xbox Game Pass

GTA 5 is coming to Xbox Game Pass this year, much to the delight of action-adventure game lovers. GTA 5 is one of those games that has managed to stay relevant for nearly eight years since its release.

GTA 5 has a huge reach and is available on many platforms, including:

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 3

Xbox One

Xbox 360

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

Microsoft Windows

Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft’s video game subscription service that allows players to enjoy a wide range of games. It can be used with the Xbox (X/s and One) consoles, Microsoft Windows (PCs), and Android devices, using xCloud.

Also read: How to download and play GTA 5 on Android devices using Steam Link in April 2021: Step-by-step guide for beginners

GTA 5 on Android: Players can play on Android using Xbox Game Pass

Games are coming. this is us telling you about them https://t.co/Y9j4eT5RXS pic.twitter.com/Cl78CBvdvb — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) April 6, 2021

Mobile gamers are jubilant because GTA 5 will finally be accessible on Android devices. Xbox Cloud Gaming has made this possible. The only other way to enjoy GTA 5 on Android devices is to run it using Steam Link.

Players cannot enjoy GTA 5 on their mobile devices as it is not available on the Play Store. The other GTA 5 APK links are fake and illegitimate.

Advertisement

Read more: GTA 5 APK is not available on Android devices, and all existing download links online are fake and illegitimate

The game is all set to arrive on April 8, 2021. GTA 5 was previously available on Xbox Game Pass from January to May 2020 before it was removed and replaced with Red Dead Redemption 2, another Rockstar Games classic.

Note: To enjoy the game on the phone, users must have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and the Xbox Game Pass app installed on the Android device.

Also read: Top 5 games like GTA 5 that can be played on smartphones