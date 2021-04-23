The magnum opus of Rockstar Games, GTA 5, is celebrated around the world, even seven and a half years since its release. GTA 5 is available across various platforms, including PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Microsoft Windows.

Sadly, GTA 5 is not available on mobile gaming platforms. Players will likely be aware of various websites and YouTube videos that mislead and prompt them to download GTA 5 APK files. These files are obviously illegal and illegitimate and could potentially harm the device being used.

Also read: GTA 5 APK files on the internet are fake as the game is not available for Android download

GTA 5 on Android via PS Remote Play and Xbox Game Pass: Everything players need to know

Even if players cannot download GTA 5 on their Android devices, there are ways in which they can enjoy the action-adventure title on their devices. They can use Steam Link, PS Remote Play, or Xbox Game Pass to achieve just this.

Also read: How to download and play GTA 5 on Android devices using Steam Link in April 2021: Step-by-step guide for beginners

PS Remote Play

Image via PlayStation Wallpapers

Needless to say, players must have a PlayStation which can run GTA 5 smoothly. Then they need to first download the PS Remote application on their Android device.

Players must ensure that the Remote Play option is enabled after connecting to their PlayStation. It will get connected to a device that then allows players to enjoy GTA 5 on their Android smartphones.

Advertisement

Xbox Game Pass

Image via GameQube (YouTube)

GTA 5 is back on Xbox Game Pass and players are super excited about it. Players must download the Xbox app on their Android device. They must also have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscription. Once players have access to the cloud games, players can select GTA 5 and enjoy.

For the subscription, players will have to pay $9.99 per month (INR 700 for Indian gamers). Players who do not have an Xbox account can enjoy the subscription at INR 50 for the first month.

Note: Players are advised to have a proper internet connection and a Bluetooth game controller if they want to experience the optimal gaming experience on Android devices.

Also read: Top 5 games like GTA 5 for Xbox One in 2021

Disclaimer: This article is for beginners. While this information may seem obvious to few gamers, many players often search for it.