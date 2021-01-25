Top 5 games like GTA 5 for Xbox One in 2021

GTA 5 is an extremely popular third-person, action-adventure video game made by Rockstar Games. The title also offers an exciting open-world, where players can engage in various side activities.

GTA 5 is available on the Xbox One and if these players are looking for more games like GTA 5, the list below will help them out.

5 best games like GTA 5 for Xbox One in 2021

#1 - Mad Max

Players will love exploring the post-apocalyptic open-world offered by Mad Max. Mad max also has an interesting story that revolves around revenge.

To unlock various places on the map, players will have to solve tricky puzzles. From engaging in deadly combats to cruising around in cars, players will think of GTA 5 while playing.

#2 - Mafia II

Like GTA 5, this open-world title also revolves around gangsters and their shenanigans. Mafia II offers a good range of weapons that players can use to complete various missions.

Players can also take their pick when it comes to the vehicles offered by the game. The sleek cars will make certain that the car sequences in this game are extremely memorable.

#3 - Payday 2

Players can go on various heists and steal cool cars, like they did in GTA 5. The multiplayer mode of this game allows players to invite their friends and then complete crazy missions.

The game encourages players to make use of stealth mechanics to increase their chances of completing the missions. Payday 2 has good gunplay mechanics and offers a good arsenal of weapons.

#4 - Hitman 2

Players who are into action games must be aware of Hitman’s Agent 47. The game has few similarities with GTA 5. Players will definitely enjoy shooting enemies with fancy weapons.

This open-world, action-adventure game has to be played from the third-person perspective. Players will get to travel around a lot since there are eight missions set in separate locations.

#5 - Just Cause 3

This open-world, action-adventure game lets players explore its map, like GTA 5. There are five main biomes in this title.The game is unique due to its ambiance and landmarks.

The game has some explosive weapons like missile launchers. Besides Xbox One, the game is available on PCs and PS4

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

