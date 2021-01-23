5 best Android games like GTA 5 with high-end graphics

GTA 5 is an action-adventure game available across many gaming platforms except for the mobile gaming platforms. Players can complete various missions on GTA 5 and explore the open-world offered by it.

GTA 5 is appreciated for its great graphics. Here are a few Android alternatives with good graphics that players can try out if they like GTA 5.

5 best Android games like GTA 5 with great graphics

#1 - Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime

Image via Gameloft

Players will have to step into the shoes of gangsters and commit crimes in this title, much like GTA 5. This is also an open-world game that offers many areas for players to explore.

There are over 80 action-oriented missions. If players are into vehicles, they will be thrilled to see that this title offers vehicles like muscle cars, armored tanks, hoverbikes, and more.

Download it here.

#2 - Gangstar New Orleans OpenWorld

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Mobile gamers will get a chance to explore the nooks and corners of New Orleans in this open-world, action-adventure title. Players can take part in illegal races and get chased by cops, like GTA 5.

The game has a good arsenal of weapons. The game has a rating of 4.4 stars with over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

#3 - Gangstar Rio: City of Saints

Image via gameloftandroid (YouTube)

Like GTA 5, this action-adventure title has many missions that players can complete using the weapons provided. This title has over 60 exciting missions that players can complete.

The downside is that players need to pay 599 INR for this game. The game also takes up over 2 GB of space, and has high device requirements

Download it here.

#4 - New Gangster Crime

Image via Woop Woop Games (YouTube)

This title has dynamic gameplay, which is ideal for mobile gaming. There are different heists like GTA 5 that players can take part in by assuming the role of a gangster.

Players can also enjoy this title offline. There are various options for customization that players can use to change the appearance of their characters.

Download it here.

#5 - Gangs Town Story – action open-world shooter

Image via Avega Games (YouTube)

There are special soldiers, cops, and gangsters in this action-adventure title. Players can take part in Gangs Town Story and engage in various mission, like they did in GTA 5.

The game provides a number of vehicles to take out for a spin. Weapons include: Grenade Launchers, RPGs, Chainsaws, АК-47s, Flamethrowers, etc.

Download it here.

