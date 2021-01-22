5 best games like GTA 5 for PS4 in 2021

GTA 5 is an action-adventure title by Rockstar Games, which offers a vast open-world. Players can play the game from the third-person perspective and explore the map by cruising around in vehicleS or merely walking.

From PS4 to Xbox One, GTA 5 is available across many platforms. And if gamers are searching for more such games, they can look at the list below.

Most suitable replacements like GTA 5 for PS4 in 2021

These are five of the best such titles that players can try out:

#1 - Yakuza 0

Image via Wallpaper Cave

This title is a third-person, action-adventure game that features two playable characters. There are various side-quests that players can engage in, like they did in GTA 5. If they bear through the lengthy cut-scenes, they will like the story that Yakuza 0 offers.

From battling enemies on the street to running a business, there are many types of activities that players can enjoy doing. However, unlike GTA 5, players cannot kill random players on the street but only serve justice to the bad guys.

#2 - Saint Rows IV

Image via Wallpapers Vista

This action-adventure game brilliantly blends fantasy and realism. Like GTA 5, this is also an open-world, action-adventure title filled with exciting missions. The science fiction just adds that bit of extra excitement to the storyline.

From fighting aliens to engaging in street gang brawls, Saint Rows IV is filled with the action that GTA 5 players crave. The game is played from the third-person perspective, and players can explore the open-world by walking or using a vehicle.

#3 - Mafia III

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Like GTA 5, the story and characters of this title are worth remembering. Players will love stepping into the shoes of a war veteran and be part of a story of revenge. The game has a good arsenal of weapons that players can use to defeat enemies.

Mafia III also has a good collection of vehicles, which includes fast cars! The realistic car mechanics is worth appreciating. Apart from the main missions, there are exciting side quests that they can enjoy.

#4 - Payday 2

Image via jennyisdrawing, DeviantArt

From stealing cars to the production and distribution of narcotics, this game will allow players to engage in nefarious activities, like GTA 5. The title is famous for its multiplayer mode, where players can go on exciting missions with their friends.

Even though Payday 2 does not offer an open-world map, players will be satisfied with the exhilarating heists. It encourages them to make use of stealth mechanics to complete a mission successfully.

#5 - Watch Dogs 2

Image via Select Game

This title is an open-world, action-adventure title from the third-person perspective, like GTA 5. Players will follow the exciting life of a hacker and get access to various weapons. They can also upgrade these weapons, along with their hack tools, as the game progresses.

Gamers can also enjoy Watch Dogs 2 online along with friends. There are six multiplayer modes that they can choose from, namely Showd0wn, Hacking Invasion, Racing, Man vs Machine, Bounty Hunter, and Loot Trucks.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. It is an individual's choice to play one or the other title according to their preference.

